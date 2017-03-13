Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time scoring you big discounts on popular iOttie car mounts!

It's no secret that you shouldn't be driving and using your phone in your hand, but people still do it. Instead of putting your life at risk to view an incoming email or driving directions, head over to Amazon and buy an iOttie smartphone car mount for less than $13. There are 3 different styles to choose from so you're bound to find one that works for you. As a price comparison, you'd normally pay about $20 per mount.

These universal mounts will accommodate nearly any size smartphone, with or without a case. iOttie makes the best car mounts on the market, period. Its Easy One Touch 2 (on sale for $12.77 today) is rated 4.3 out of 5 stars from more than 27,500 Amazon reviewers.

