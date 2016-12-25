Just get your hands on a new Mac? Here are ten apps that will make your machine work some magic.
I've owned a lot of Macs in my day, and I've gotten into a pretty comfortable rhythm when it comes to setting up new ones. When I got my new 21-inch Retina iMac, however, I decided to step outside my familiar box and ask my iMore and Mobile Nations colleagues what they consider must-have software on their computers.
Unsurprisingly, our lists overlapped quite a bit, but I also came away with a few exciting new apps to try. Here are our 10 favorite apps that every Mac user should own.
Reader comments
Interesting list. I use a few apps mentioned here. It is first time when I hear about Skitch, maybe I'll try someday. List may contain more gadgets, like Fantastical (which, i think it's overpriced). I like apps that do more than just 1 thing. For example i like to use iClock, (the best timepiece for mac) which gives me a very nice and customizable gadget clock, but also contain a lots of features like alarms, world clock (a very, very nice interface) etc.
I am surprised Hazel didn't make the list and even more surprised that no one mentioned it in the comments (at least I didn't see it). Hazel is definitely the 1st mac app I add when getting a new mac and is my most used app by far. Actually I don't use it that much, other than setting up recooked, but it does more work than any other app on my mac, just in automatically and in the background.
Can you do the same thing skitch does in Preview
Fantastical... $49 FOR A CALENDAR... Insane...
If you actually _tried_ the app you'd realize it's a lot more than just a calendar. For the amount of development that's gone into it and the functionality it has, it's worth it
I suppose this is a judgment call and value is what you get out of it personally. Hey, more power to them if they can make a business model out of it!
Now, if they could integrate with MAIL, Notes and Reminder so that I can manage it all from one location. Sort of the way Outlook does with OneNote, task and Calendar then yea, I would pay $70. In a heartbeat.
But it's not.... And so $70... for a spiffy calendar ... Ouf... Too steep for me.
As usual.... YMMV...
Agree. I was using Sunrise (for free) before Microsoft made the genius (sarcasm) decision to discontinue Sunrise. Thought about looking into Fantastical, but for $50 I'll just use iCal and save my $$. Apple continued to make iCal better and add new features that have made it work pretty good.
You can trial Fantastical by downloading it from their website, I would do that first before immediately dismissing it because of the price
The price is ridiculous... And it's ridiculous enough that "immediately dismissing it because of the price" is totally valid. I don't really care if a free trial is available, when the price is this out of line - for me, personally.
You can't really tell me what's worth it for me. It sounds patronizing. A Calendar app isn't worth $50, when I have a perfectly usable one included out of the box on every mainstream Desktop OS on the market, as well as every type of mobile device on the market.
It's like telling me I can trial Adobe CC when I think the subscription price is too high. Yes, I'm aware some people on the internet say it's great, but I'm not paying that much when I can get something else for much cheaper (or free, even) and accomplish what I need to do.
I'm aware people think FantastiCal a good product. You almost can't help but not know because the tech press does a lot of free marketing for them. I don't disagree, either. However, the price is a showstopper. I don't even care that it exists as long as it carries that price tag.
With all the money we pay to get a new mac, you would wonder why Apple doesn't just add the best apps to the macbook
You pay for Apple's apps, which aren't bad by any means. They're all stable, have enough features for the majority of users, are fast, and have a consistent UI throughout the apps.
RoadMovie (AppStore) to tag your movies, add subtitles and perform video conversions with many presets.
MediaInfo (AppStore) to read movie specs.
Quicktime Player X (already included) if you want to record your iOS gameplay as a video to push to YouTube.
I am surprised by including Google Chrome. Interesting suggestions, a couple I want to check out!
Google Chrome is a good browser but currently uses a lot of RAM. I say currently because apparently Google are fixing this in an update due in December. I just use Safari, I've not had any problems with it.
I agree with jdysnake. Why pay for a password manager like 1Password when KeyChain does the trick. I'd like to see an article about why we should pay for a third party password manager and why we should avoid KeyChain.
If you're going cross-platform, 1Password works on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android
I am not an artist, and love to get a simple image editor.
Any recommendation?
Sorry, I am a cheapo, I am looking for a free apps.
Please share if you know one.
Wow, I can't believe no one mentioned MS Office. Really can't get by without it in a corporate setting. Plus I believe MS did an admirable job on the Mac and iOS version. Better than Windows.
Agree with 1Password (Mac, iPhone and iPad).
Text Editing for me is UltraEdit (have license for both Windows and Mac).
Clean my Mac for cleaning.
Smart Converter Pro for transforming movies to (AppleTV, iPad etc). Very easy to use.
Oracle VirtualBox (free yeah!) for my Linux machines (Oracle db's) and yes Windows (SQL Server...sigh!)
OneDrive (all 1TB's of it). Came with my Office 365 subscription.
iStat Menus, because I like to keep an eye under the hood.
Why itw pay 50,- for 1Password when Apple Keychain is free?
Cross-platform. I may not be on Apple devices forever, and definitely have the possibility of using Windows from time to time, 1Password works on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android
The only app I have on one of my Macs (that's not even listed here) is Evernote. I use it on my iPhone as well, and it's a lifesaver.
I've used Lastpass for the last few years. Love how it works seamlessly across devices and platforms.
I'm surmising your OK with the stock OSX email client since you haven't included an email app in the top ten or honorable mentions. Am I correct, or do you favor an app you would like to share? I'm just curious because I haven't found one I like yet, and the stock IOS email app works perfect for me, but not so much the stock OSX app. Always on the lookout for something new.
I've tried many, many, many third-party email clients and have yet to find one I love whole-heartedly. Lots of folks like Airmail, though!
Radar scope. It is costly, but a great app. If your into music production, there are many. Pro Tools, Studio One Logic X, Cubasis, Reason, and more. Gives you more than Garage Band. I also highly recommend Lynda.com. $25.00 a month, but just about everything you need to know about the above products, and many more titles are there. It is worth it.
I've had mixed success with Handbrake, depending on the DVD in question. Be good to see a How-To/Ripping App Round Up?
Actually Handbrake is the best. Just use the appropriate preset and don't touch any settings until you get some idea on x264 options.
I only use my Mac for file / photo management and to write / upload blog posts nowadays, so the only essentials are Dropbox, Evernote, Byword and CCleaner (and Firefox, purely for the PDFIt extension; my default browser is Safari, again with extensions). Once PDF Expert has OCR (apparently it's in the pipeline) it may also become essential. Everything else, e.g. photo editing, task management, note taking etc, I find easier on iOS or I use the default apps.
A worthy, and free, contender for text editor is Atom. Functional and pretty.
Atom is awesome for programming. I use it as my daily driver for web development. I used to use Sublime Text but managing packages was cumbersome and there were certain things I didn't like. I then went to Coda, but that has its own bugs, especially when dealing with large files. Coda is great for me, I love the package management system and it works just how I want it to
I love Instashare. Makes transferring pics from my six year old MBP to my phone and iPad easy.
I regularly use Clean My Mac, iFlicks 2, Noiseless, Transmission, Autopano Giga and YNAB. Couldn't imagine this MBP without them.
I used to use DropBox, but then they started putting unsavoury people on their board of directors, so no DropBox is a no-brainer to me.
I use SpiderOak unlimited and I'm very happy with it.
I'm having trouble with Dropbox still being the 'go to' cloud storage app with it's free tier and paid plans straight from 2009, when it was the only cloud storage game around.
2GB for free? What a joke. I'm not going to count the hoops you have to jump through to eke out a little more space.
The only paid tier is 1TB for $10/mo. Meanwhile, every other large player has small amounts at different price points. Need more than the insultingly low 2GB but don't need a terabyte? Google, MS and Apple all have smaller amounts at lower price points. 100GB for $2/mo is perfect for me. Meanwhile you can only get practically nothing or the highest tier option from Dropbox, and that's it. It just doesn't make sense to me.
I'd take issue with Twitterific being recommended. It hasn't been updated in years and is effectively dead.
f.lux - adjust screen tint - free, https://justgetflux.com/
BetterTouchTool - assign gestures and keyboard shortcuts to actions - pay what you want, minimum $3, https://www.boastr.net/
Mjolnir - set of Lua frameworks for Mac scripting - open source, https://github.com/sdegutis/mjolnir
Scroll Reverser - use old-fashioned scrolling for mice and natural scrolling for trackpad - open source, https://pilotmoon.com/scrollreverser/
Backblaze - backup utility - $5/mo, https://www.backblaze.com/
Karabiner + Seil - remap keys - free, https://pqrs.org/index.html.en
Airmail 2 - email client that I like - $10, http://airmailapp.com/
Audio Hijack - record audio output as well as input - $50, https://www.rogueamoeba.com/audiohijack/
InsomniaX - keep laptop awake when closed - open source, http://semaja2.net/projects/insomniaxinfo/
OnyX - general maintenance and customization utility - free, http://www.titanium.free.fr/onyx.html
The Unarchiver - open a myriad of archive formats, including old ones - open source, http://unarchiver.c3.cx/unarchiver
VirtualBox - free VM software - free, https://www.virtualbox.org/
Wine - run Windows apps without a full VM (uglier and fewer apps work, but more convenient when they do) - open source, https://www.winehq.org/
Homebrew - package manager for OS X - open source, https://brew.sh/
iTerm 2 - better terminal emulator than Terminal.app - free, https://iterm2.com/index.html
Cyberduck - free FTP client - open source, https://cyberduck.io/?l=en
uBar - Dock replacement, kind of like Windows taskbar but better - $20, https://brawersoftware.com/products/ubar
I agree with you regarding BackBlaze, its a great app. Better than the others in my opinion, with a native OSX app and great customer support
Mindnode is on my list of essentials. Beautifully functional productivity app backed by excellent customer support.
Agree with Fantastical, it's a great app. Chrome is the first app I put on anything though, it has all my stuff on and just works for me, better than Firefox ever did. Im happy with Chrome anyway which is what matters :).
I've replaced spotlight with Alfred, with the PowerPack so it remembers copied text which is very useful for me as I'm terrible for copying something to paste, only to then copy something else. Also use Alfred frequently for simple math equations when I'm using MoneyWiz - another favourite app.
Those are my most used apps, still trying to decide on which password manager to use and if I do need one cos Chrome has 99% of my passwords saved anyway.
I forgot to add, JiTouch is also one of my must have apps! I use it so much with my Magic Mouse, to the point where I struggle to use a Mac without it - and without a magic mouse.
No way I could live without Scrivener. Watch their demo videos and download the trial version. You'll be hooked
That's a widely agreeable list. Personally have no need for a Twitter client, and certainly not for Chrome – it isn't better than Safari at anything. Since Skitch has been bought and mainly killed, I went with alternatives. I settled on Voilà (and Napkin for some things).
There are a few utilities I find indispensable, but I do not know all contenders in each category, so there might be better ones than what I am using. One thing is text replacement (I use TextExpander on all Macs and iDevices and keeping the replacement lists and snippets in sync between all devices is great – haven't tried any others). Second, I find having access to multiple items in the clipboard important (I like Clips and Copy'em Paste, but again know none of the many others).
As I use multiple monitors and Spaces a lot, Yoink became an important tool for copying and pasting.
I also still use Witch, which (oh boy) adds individual app windows to cmd+tab. Small thing, but a real time saver when having a keyboard-centric workflow.
I'm always confused when Mac users use Chrome. It's the worst resource-hogging browser there is. Not only is Safari great, but Firefox is better than Chrome if you need an alternative.
I totally agree with you here. Plus I don't see why Chrome coming bundled with Flash is a good thing, that just makes it 10x more resource hogging than it already is. Safari is great for me
There are a lot of Mac users who have Android phones and Windows machines in their space. If Chrome is their primary browser on Android and Windows, then it probably makes sense to use it on OS X for all the sync capabilities, despite the shortcomings. I know, Firefox would make more sense in this case, since it's also available for Windows and Android, but people have their individual preferences.
Firefox is also now available for iOS
I use Chrome on my iMac because of the built in automatically updated Flash plug-in. I also use Chrome on iOS and Windows to take advantage of the synching of my bookmarks across all my devices. The Windows version of Safari is dead.
I've tried Firefox, but I didn't really enjoy it enough to switch from Chrome. Horses for courses and all that.
Unless you browse Newsgrounds, play Flash games or visit incredibly outdated websites, I don't see why you want Flash
My must-have is PopClip, especially great for writers. When you select text it pops up a small window and you can select an action, including formatting, word count, character count, search on Google, send to Evernote, etc. They add extensions all the time. Super handy and a great time saver.
Great suggestion! PopClip is excellent.
#1: Dropbox -- nope, ownCloud (owncloud.org). If you've got a Mac at home and need to share files off it, ownCloud beats Dropbox and BitTorrentSync, hands down. Free (99¢ for the iOS or Android version) for Mac, Windows, or Linux clients. Mac and Linux servers available for free (brew install Caskroom/cask/owncloud).
#2: Twitter clients: TweetDeck, for its customizable UI and multiple panes and ability to catch shills hawking competitors' products on the iPhones. :)
#3: Chrome -- nope. Friends don't let friends use GoOgle. Firefox if you don't want to use Safari -- their EULA and Privacy statement together are about as long as just one of the footnotes in any of GoOgle's.
#5: 1Password -- worth every penny. I bought it on sale years ago for $20 off, and haven't regretted the decision once. I'd gladly have paid full price, but it was a no-brainer when they put it up for sale.
#6: DaisyDisk -- why bother, when Disk Inventory X is free? (derlien.com)
The rest? I totally agree with. Well, I agree with #5, too, but had to add my 2¢...
I really believe that Enpass deserves a mention. Equitable in every way I can tell to 1pass and have been using it for quite a while. The desktop version of the app comes free as is the trial version for iOS. The full pro version is $10. Everything is fully encrypted and can be synced locally or to whatever cloud you choose to use. Been using it since it first hit Windows Phone and when I went to iOS, was thrilled to have it along, I rely on it.
Ugh I would buy 1password but I think $49.99 is ridiculously high perhaps if it was $19.99 or even $29.99.
Its a small price to pay to ensure your information is secured.... they have specials every now and then keep an eye out for that.
Yep, keep an eye out for their sales! I resisted it for a long time, and now that I have 1Password, I don't know how I ever survived without it.
I would easily pay 3x that amount for 1Password. It is a lifesaver and makes it sooooo easy to log into websites with the Safari extension on macOS.
I don't know--Fantastical 2 for Mac looks tempting, but the way Apple has been improving OS X each year, I'll wait for WWDC to see what's in store for the next one. Bartender looks kinda cool, but I probably don't really need to arrange my little icons....do I?!
emjayess, About Fantastical 2 .. its a small thing .. but typing "meet with Bob about his promotion next Tuesday morning at 9 for 90 minutes in conference room B" and have it get it right is still pretty magical to me. never mind that it gets the visual experience just right as well, and has a fun bar icon interface as well.
I hear ya--and thanks for the feedback! But $50 seems a tad steep for a calendar...then again, I see they do offer a 21-day trial, so.......hmmmm......
Not sure how widespread the use is, but for folks than use their camera to chat with others, "webcam settings" can be a life saver sometimes, especially if you have unusual lighting or the cam doesn't adjust automatically for you.
For making quick audio notes 'just press record' is minimalistic and amazingly useful.
If you are looking to free disk space, and you are the type that likes charts instead of visuals, "Araxis folder size explorer" is a neat utility that doesn't go for the graphical depiction that others do.
Spectacle - still the best window manager out there even for Yosemite and its free!
ItsyCal - a simple calendar icon on the menu bar.
Dashlane - I like Dashlane better than 1Password for password management.
Sketch - If you are UX designer, then consider getting Sketch app. You can thank me later.
Snagit - I prefer Snagit than Skitch. Snagit has more options, even recording videos.
I'll try snag it. We use that at work on our windows boxes. But Mac has screen recording built in with QuickTime
I have both snagit and skitch, and skitch sits unused, while snagit is my daily driver for screen captures. definitely concur on snagit.
Did they fix the issue with battery life when using Chrome?
For as long as it includes Flash, no. Google Chrome is a RAM hog and a battery hog, it's definitely not a "must-own" app
I quit using it when it kept showing up in my MBP battery stats as a battery hog. Safari was a bit to get used to but I haven't looked back. A few sites I do have to use Chrome with but otherwise I'm all in on Safari.
Bartender is a lifesaver. Their business practices are better than most as well. I bought it last year and after few months they released next major version and notified me that since I had bought it recently I could get newer version for free. You don't see that kind of behavior often. So hats off to them!
My thoughts on choosing a Top 10 center around apps that bring additional utility to the base Mac experience. While there are many great Calendars or email clients available are they really so much better than the native tools? Depends on the person. Here are 10 apps that I find essential to my productivity.
Utilities -
Copied - the only clipboard manager to survive my itchy delete finger.
Clean My Mac - I use Daisy Disk heavily but if you had a single choice to make to cover a wide group of needs CMM would be ideal.
Textexpander - No way you get used to creating snippets and find yourself want to go back to the "old" way.
Photo-
Affinity Photo - It it's not photoshop this is the next best app.
Writing-
Day One 2 - While it's listed as journaling app you now can have multiple "journals". It's basically morphed into a grew writing tool with markdown support and more. Could eventually replace Evernote for some people.
Social -
Tweetbot - My fave by a mile
Security-
1password - I really couldn't use my computer without 1Password. I save my licenses, passwords of course and general important info that needs to be secure.
Development-
Coda - Panic's tool for working with HTML, JS and CSS is just a very clean one window approach. The text editor is surprisingly powerful.
Cloud-
Bittorrent Sync- Faster sync, better security and your data never resides on third party servers.
PDF-
PDF Expert from Readdle is perhaps one of the more promising
Word Processing-
Pages - Probably enough for most people to craft documents. iCloud version is very nice to have
Great list!
I have most of these. I'd love to move to Fantastical 2, however the prices is too steep for me right now. :(
In the honourable mentions I'd substitute Soulver for PCalc. I love Soulver for creating complex equations with variables as well the fact it doesn't emulate the limitations of a physical calculator on the screen.
Love Soulver! It's a pick in our upcoming top 10 Pro Apps list.
I have both and Soulver is not in the same category as PCalc. I have both and their usecase is different.
Affinity Photo and Designer are also great alternatives to Adobe stuff. End-to-end CMYK, 16-bits per channel editing, LAB colour, choice of RAW processing engines , ICC colour management, Pantone support, Photoshop PSD compatibility, etc. Basically everything a pro or serious enthusiast would need. Single purchase price, no subscription. Free trial available, if memory serves. Costs $50, but you'll get a lot more than a calendar.
How good is the PSD compatibility? (I'm especially curious about Smart Objects, but also in general.)
I'm at a point where I'm pondering going to Affinity's products along with stuff like Logic and FCP vs just going with Adobe's suite.
#1 for me will probably always be VM software of some sort, if you could consider those apps in the first place. Parallels or Fusion has been my most used app for the last few years, mainly because I use Linux and OpenBSD for almost everything that isn't iTunes sync, image editing or audio related. If is has to be a Mac "app" I suppose iTerm 2.
If you do the majority of things in another OS, why not dual boot and get better performance than a VM?
Partly because OpenBSD is a bit of a pain to get running right on new(ish) hardware (Linux not so much), but mostly because I tend to have stuff running concurrently between operating systems - eg: I'm currently typing this on Xombrero (open source browser with nice vi bindings) with a few URxvt terminals running vim, a curses file manager and ssh session running tiled in a tmux on another workspace within OpenBSD. At the same time, in OS X, I'm dumping documents received from collegues via the Slack app into the Evernote app, while playing music in Audirvana because OS X better supports my external USB DAC.
Affinity Photo is a great Photoshop replacement.
Thanks for mentioning this one; just wanted to add it to the list. Coupled with Affinity Designer very very good alternative to Adobe's software.
I have Acorn I use it for markup and for my other image editing needs. I used to use skitch but acorn is just so much nicer
I thought Evernote shuttered Skitch?
Just on iOS right now. Still works for Mac (and I will use it until someone has a better tool available).
Pre-Evernote Skitch was really a great tool. Then Evernote happened. And as I said, I switched to Monosnap.
Windows, android and iOS effective next Monday. Mac is continuing.
I love Skitch. So much so I clung to the pre-Evernote version for as long as my Type A personality would allow. But as all my devices became retina screen devices, the non-retina menu bar icon was just too jarring. I eventually upgraded to the Evernote version. Which is why it saddens me that Evernote has killed off support for all versions except the Mac version. That leads me to believe that it's days are numbered. I've also used Lightshot Screenshot as an alternative, but it isn't nearly the level of tool Skitch is.
I can advise you to have a look at Monosnap.
Although discontinued, I still like using Fraise for my coding needs.