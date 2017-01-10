Saving time on typing just got even better now that Text Expander has Touch Bar support.

TextExpander, the productivity dream-come-true for any code writer, has been updated with support for the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro. Now, in addition to giving you back hours of your typing life, you can create new Snippets with just a tap.

TextExpander 6.3.1 brings with it the ability to create a new snippet or Group folder from the Touch Bar. You can also delete a Snippet or Group folder, see a graph of how much time you've saved, and quickly access the Preferences panel. There is also a Filter button, which lets you narrow down the Snippet you are looking for by keywords.

Basically, the Touch Bar has all the same tools that are available at the top of the TextExpander window in the Toolbar, which means you can hide the Toolbar and keep the TextExpander window clean, but still access all the tools you are familiar with right at your fingertips.

Version 6.3.1 also includes improvements to VoiceOver support in the Snippet editor and other unnamed fixes and improvements.

To update TextExpander, open the app window, click on the Preferences button, then click the Update tap and click Check Now.

If you don't already own TextExpander, but do a lot of writing of the same words over and over, especially coding, give it a try.