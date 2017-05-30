WTF is copyright? North Korean company Ryonghung is launching their own version of the iPad called (you guessed it) the iPad.

If you've heard rumors of a new iPad launching, I guess you're not technically mistaken. Yes, there is a new iPad coming out, but no, it will not be from Apple.

If at this point you're scratching your head and wondering WTF I'm talking about, I'll just refer you to the image below:

Okay seriously, what the hell is going on?

Apple Insider:

A North Korean firm, Ryonghung, has reportedly launched a tablet called the "iPad," seemingly exploiting international trademarks in the knowledge that Apple is unlikely to come knocking.

… Wait, this is for real?

Yup.

How does it work?

This low-powered machine comes with a quad-core, 1.2GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, and a measly 8GB of storage.

The product claims to have over 40 apps available (including a farming app called Good Doctor 3.0…), though some may have to be loaded via SD card. You can also apparently connect to the internet, though North Korean users will obviously have extremely limited access to the online world.

So is this copyright infringement?

GIZMODO:

Frankly, you've got to give the North Koreans credit for having the gall to rip off the world's richest company, seemingly while giving zero shits. But North Korea has actually made a habit out of stealing Apple's ideas, although this appears to be the first time one of the country's tech companies has straight up lifted a trademarked name… So is Apple going to send its army of lawyers to Pyongyang to defend its trademark? Who knows.

Wait, what else has North Korea ripped off from Apple?

Well there's Red Star 3.0 which is a blatant OS X ripoff, and then there's their desktop computers and other devices that are essentially iMac knockoffs.

Can I buy one of these North Koren iPads anywhere?

It's not 100% clear how you'll be able to get your hands on this knockoff version of the iPad, but there will probably be a few that find their way online and into the hands of others eventually.

What do you think of Ryonghung's iPad?

Is this the funniest thing you've seen in awhile, or do you think this is a blatant breach of copyright and should be taken more seriously? Are you pumped to play Good Doctor 3.0?

Let us know what you think in the comments below!