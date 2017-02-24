Which dash cams will work with my iPhone?

While there are dozens of different types of dash cams available out there, there aren't a whole heck of a lot that work well – or at all! – with an iPhone (#bummer).

It's true that there are a couple of alternatives to picking one up, but keep in mind, you might not be getting that classic dash cam quality and reliability without an actual dash cam.

Stop getting into accidents or being taken for a ride (pun sort of intended) and check out these dash cams that'll work with your iPhone!

Transcend DrivePro 200 Car Video Recorder

Record seamless, sharp, full HD video, playback footage almost instantly, and installed easily and without any additional migraines, the Transcend DrivePro 200 Car Video Recorder is bound to be your car dash's new BFF.

We tested out the app on an iPhone. It's easy to use and set-up. The Wi-Fi login details are provided on a sticker which protects the LCD screen in the box, so it's just a case of finding the camera's Wi-Fi network in your phone's settings. You can browse the videos stored on the memory card, although downloading one onto the phone does take a while. (Jim Martin, TechAdvisor)

One of the coolest things about the Transcend DrivePro 200 Car Video Recorder is the emergency recording feature. The camera, using it's hyper-sensitive G-sensor, will sense the impact and trigger emergency recording mode, which will lock down and protect the current recording from being overwritten: including the critical seconds before an accident!

To install the dash cam, all you have to do is mount it onto your windshield and connect it to your car's lighter socket. Then you enter the time, and you're good to start recording the open road ahead of you!

Oh, and did we mention that the Transcend DrivePro is less than $100?

See at Amazon

Cowon AW1 Car Box DVR Road Dash Video Recorder

Keep yourself and your loved ones save on the road and take a peek at the Cowon AW1 Car Box DVR Road Dash Video Recorder for your dash today!

Able to record 1080P Full HD at 30FPS, and designed to shoot with the clarity and precision of a high-resolution video camera, the Cowon AW1 Car Box DVR Road Dash Video Recorder looks like a large pill and is designed to capture the world around you without skipping a beat.

A simple LED light indicator lets you know the current mode and status of your dash cam, so you're not straining your neck and fidgeting with the darn thing in the middle of traffic. The Cowon AW1 Car Box also comes with the ability to swivel and adjust 360 degrees, so you'll always be capturing that juicy footage at the perfect angle.

You can pick up the Cowon AW1 Car Box DVR Road Dash Video Recorder for around $160.

See at Amazon

THINKWARE Full HD Dash Cam

The Thinkware F750 dash camera also includes various systems to help keep you alert on the road… [and] offers a reliable and clear video system without many of the complicated setup problems that we have seen from other competitors. (Nolan Browning, Digitial Trends)

Designed with red light camera and speed camera alert features, forward collision and lane departure warning systems, built-in WiFi, dual save technology, parking surveillance, rear view camera, and so much more, it's safe to say that the THINKWARE Full HD Dash Cam has a few more bells and whistles than your standard dash cam.

Simply stick the 140-degree camera to your windshield, and after a few simple installation steps, you're good to start recording! Some other funky features, like the red light camera and speed camera alert, will even save you a bit of moolah if you like to pretend you're in the Fast and Furious movies, while the lane departure warning system informs the driver when they're veering into another person's lane.

Plus, with the built-in WiFi, you can easily playback your footage directly from your iPhone. No downloads or hassle required!

Unfortunately a dash cam with all this additional glitz and glam is going to cost you a bit more, so you can pick up the THINKWARE Full HD Dash Cam for around $200.

See at Amazon

How do you #DashCam?

Are you someone who loves using their dash cam? Or have you gotten far enough in your life without one and think, "... meh. Not for me"? Let us know in the comments below!