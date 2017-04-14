Bluetooth headphones; sure, they're convenient in that they have no wires to contend with, but most aren't designed for an active lifestyle. As soon as you start running or jumping, they fall out. They also aren't usually designed to deal with sweat or outdoor conditions.

You need a pair of Bluetooth headphones that won't fall out of your ears and won't be affected by rain or sweat. Right now, iMore Digital Offers has a deal on a pair of ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth headphones. Instead of the usual $60 price tag, you'll pay only $30. That's 50% off the regular price.

These headphones connect to your device with Bluetooth 4.1 and offer deep bass and clear treble. Silicone hooks on each ear ensure the headphones don't slip out of your ears, and a seven-hour battery means you can listen longer before charging. If a call happens to come in while you're wearing the headphones, you'll be given a voice notification with call information.