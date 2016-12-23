The holiday season is in full swing, and many developers are celebrating with discounts on their great apps and games on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Here are the best app deals for the holidays!
Holiday deals for iPhone and iPad apps
- djay Pro for iPad - $9.99 - Download Now
- Byword - $5.99 - Download Now
- Duet Display - $9.99 - Download Now
- Tweetbot 4 - $4.99 - Download Now
- Day One Journal - $2.99 - Download Now
- Deliveries - $3.99 - Download Now
- PCalc - $6.99 - Download Now
- Screens - $9.99 - Download Now
- Launch Center Pro - $2.99 - Download Now
- Drafts 4 - $2.99 - Download Now
- Rando Emoji - $0.99 - Download Now
- Castro - $2.99 - Download Now
- Soulver - $0.99 - Download Now
- Pennies - $0.99 - Download Now
- Group Text+ - $0.99 - Download Now
- Star Walk - $0.99 - Download Now
- Star Walk HD - $0.99 - Download Now
- Interact - $2.99 - Download Now
- Vee - $0.99 - Download Now
Holiday deals on iPhone and iPad games
- Human Resource Machine - $1.99 - Download Now
- Mini Metro - $0.99 - Download Now
- Don't Starve: Pocket Edition - $0.99 - Download Now
- Limbo - $0.99 - Download Now
- The Room Three - $1.99 - Download Now
- Kingdom Rush Origins HD - $0.99 - Download Now
- Broken Age - $0.99 - Download Now
- Final Fantasy VII - $12.99 - Download Now
- Batman: A Telltale Series - $2.99 - Download Now
Holiday deals on Mac apps
- Deliveries - $3.99 - Download Now
- Tweetbot - $4.99 - Download Now
- PCalc - $6.99 - Download Now
- 1Blocker - $2.99 - Download Now
- Day One Journal - $29.99 - Download Now
- Ulysses - $32.99 - Download Now
- Screens - $9.99 - Download Now
Holiday deals on Mac games
- XCOM 2 - $34.99 - Download Now
- Human Resource Machine - $5.99 - Download Now
- Kingdom Rush HD - $6.99 - Download Now
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD - $6.99 - Download Now
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $4.99 - Download Now
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords - $4.99 - Download Now
- Limbo - $3.99 - Download Now
Have you spotted any great apps that are on sale for the holidays? Be sure to drop them in the comments!
Reader comments
No freebies? Hmm.
Screens for Mac is $14.99 not $9.99
How's Pennies?. I've been trying to get one of those personal finnance managers but I haven't found one that I really like.