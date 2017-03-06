What smart home accessories work with both Alexa and HomeKit? Several!

Splitting your smart home commands between Siri and Alexa (Apple and Amazon, respectively) actually makes a lot of sense. Sometimes you talk to Siri on your Apple Watch, tap away in the Home app on your iPhone, or speak into the Siri remote on Apple TV to control your smart home; other times you ask Alexa to hit the lights and turn down the AC!

If you've got an Echo or Echo Dot in your home, here are some smart home accessories that work with both Amazon's Alexa and Apple's HomeKit.

August Smart Lock

The August smart lock's appearance is immediately striking and will give any door a futuristic look — with your choice of dark gray or silver finishes. You can use your smartphone to remotely unlock or lock your door, or you can set up a proximity lock: Your door will unlock when you get approach with your phone and lock when you move away.

August's smart lock is listed among the Wirecutter's choices for best smart lock, especially for those who prefer to keep their existing hardware (I'm looking at you, renters!).

August lets you create virtual keys for friends and family staying at your place, and keep tabs on the comings and goings of your household using a built-in 24/7 activity log. The August smart lock requires no wiring and installs using an existing deadbolt. It's also HomeKit-enabled and Alexa-approved, so you can use Siri, the new Home app, and Alexa to control your locks.

Consider the August if you'd like a smart lock that keeps track of activity and is fully compatible your iPhone, iPad, and Amazon Alexa devices!

See at Amazon

Nanoleaf Aurora

The Nanoleaf Aurora is easily one of the most beautiful and creative smart home accessories I've come across. It's essentially a bunch of modular, multi-color light panels that connect to each other and can be hung on your wall.

The starter pack nets you nine LED panels with little strips used to connect the panels together. You'll get a bunch of 3M Command Strips, too, so you can hang them on your wall without leaving holes (that's especially great if you foresee yourself moving them around a lot).

The Nanoleaf Aurora doesn't just stop at turning on, turning off, and changing color — the unique design makes for a beautiful blend of colors and transitional lighting. And yes, you can use Siri and the iOS Home app or Alexa devices to control the lighting.

See at Amazon

Lutron Caséta

Lutron's Caséta Wireless Lighting Starter Kit includes the HomeKit-enabled Caséta Wireless Smart Bridge.

These in-wall dimmer switches are a nifty addition to any smart home setup. You replace your existing in-wall switch with one from Lutron Caséta, link it to the Smart Bridge, and boom! You've got wireless, HomeKit-enabled, Alexa-approved control of your existing lighting.

Luton Caséta also has integrations with Hunter fans, Sonos audio devices, Logitech Harmony, and Nest — to name a few.

If you want to control your existing lights and fans with Siri and Alexa, the Lutron Caséta system is a fantastic option.

See at Amazon

Philips Hue Lighting

These enhanced bulbs have been upgraded from 600 to 800 lumens and provide richer colors in varying shades of white and color ambience.

The bulbs are compatible with any current light fittings using a 10W screw base. Depending on the kit you choose, you can get anywhere from one to three Philips Hue bulbs.

I recommend snagging a starter kit with the Philips Hue Bridge — that way you can use Siri and Alexa to control your lighting and you can add new bulbs any time you like.

See at Amazon

iHome SmartPlug

The iHome SmartPlug is part of the iHome Control line: It lets you control lights, fans, and any other home appliance that has been plugged into the smart plug.

With HomeKit, you can turn the plug on or off — including with a Siri command — which commands any lights, fans, or other appliances to also turn on or off. You can even group multiple SmartPlugs into a scene to control all the connected accessories in your house by putting them on a set schedule, or by using a single command.

The smart plug also works with Alexa, so you'll definitely be able to ask Alexa to turn off the crockpot when that chili you're making is done cooking (provided you're using your iHome plug with your crockpot, of course).

See at Amazon

iDevices Products

The iDevices Switch from — you guessed it — iDevices is one of my favorite WiFi-connected switches.

Not only does it feature a customizable night light (it's got an LED strip running across the front that can be changed to loads of different colors), but it's also smart about taking up space. See, the problem with these internet-connected devices is they have to be big enough to contain all the necessary smarts. But that can mean a huge, honking wall sore. The iDevices Switch puts the plug on the side so there's less jutting out of the front of the device. It's clever!

You can also use it to monitor energy usage so you'll be able to keep track of how much to charge your partner for that Netflix binge session. 😂

The switch works with both Siri and Alexa, so as long as you're in range for a "Hey Siri" or "Alexa/Computer/Amazon/Echo" command, you've got control! Several other iDevices smart products work with both Siri and Alexa as well.

See at Amazon

Ecobee3 Thermostat

When it comes to smart thermostats, Ecobee's ecobee3 Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat is the best money can buy. Not only is it HomeKit-enabled (a must for me) and Alexa-approved, but it also features a handy trick that many other thermostats don't: remote room sensors that keep track of temperature and motion in different locations within your home. Why is this important? Because not all rooms are heated (or cooled) equally — the sensor helps your thermostat understand the actual temperature throughout your home, not just the area around your thermostat.

You can control your heating and cooling with your voice — either through Siri or Alexa. It's pretty doggone sweet! "Alexa, turn down the heat."

See at Amazon



Did we miss any?

If you've a smart home accessory that works with both Amazon's Alexa and Apple's HomeKit that didn't make the list, let me know!