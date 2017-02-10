How do I see who's logged into my Facebook account?

If you're curious about where your Facebook account gets signed in from, or you're suspicious that someone has been logging into your account without permission, there's a lesser known feature called Facebook sessions that can tell you exactly where your account is signed in from geographically, and in most cases you can even see what device was used.

Here's how to access the feature with Facebook for iPhone and iPad!

Launch the Facebook app from the Home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Tap on More in the bottom navigation. Scroll all the way to the bottom and tap on Settings and then Account Settings. Now tap on Security. Tap Where You're Logged In. Here you can view (and end) all sessions for your Facebook account. Tap the X to delete the active session from your account.

If you see anything suspicious, we'd recommend not only ending the session, but changing your password.

One thing worthy of noting is that I've experienced sign-ins from different states and locations periodically that are far away. Many Twitter users reported the same issue and even had some of the same sign-ins I did.

I think this could be in relation to how Facebook handles logins on different servers but I'm not sure. If anyone else has any insight on this, let us know in the comments!