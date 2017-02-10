How do I see who's logged into my Facebook account?
If you're curious about where your Facebook account gets signed in from, or you're suspicious that someone has been logging into your account without permission, there's a lesser known feature called Facebook sessions that can tell you exactly where your account is signed in from geographically, and in most cases you can even see what device was used.
Here's how to access the feature with Facebook for iPhone and iPad!
- Launch the Facebook app from the Home screen of your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on More in the bottom navigation.
Scroll all the way to the bottom and tap on Settings and then Account Settings.
- Now tap on Security.
- Tap Where You're Logged In.
Here you can view (and end) all sessions for your Facebook account. Tap the X to delete the active session from your account.
If you see anything suspicious, we'd recommend not only ending the session, but changing your password.
One thing worthy of noting is that I've experienced sign-ins from different states and locations periodically that are far away. Many Twitter users reported the same issue and even had some of the same sign-ins I did.
I think this could be in relation to how Facebook handles logins on different servers but I'm not sure. If anyone else has any insight on this, let us know in the comments!
Cool feature. Does Twitter have a similar feature?
Cool tip, thanks
Since the Facebook is so popular, many will find this very useful.
That's actually a really awesome feature for security reasons and paranoia!
I have Facebook text me when I'm signed into an unknown computer / new computer.
The log-in location is misleading. It's actually the location of the DNS Server of the network you're logged in through, which can be far-removed from your actual location. It can be especially puzzling if you're logging in through a cellular account.
That's what I was thinking was going on.
Exactly what i was going to say.
Great tip. Thanks.
Great tip. Going to change password ASAP.
Great tip. Thanks.
I also spotted there that Facebook supports Google Authenticator. Sadly when adding it it keeps crashing. Will try to set it up another way perhaps?
Thanks for the tip. You just never know these days.
Awesome tip! Wow, Ally, you're like a Facebook ninja. I don't know how you do it but it looks like you know every nook and cranny of FB.
Keeping log in notifications via text turned on is another useful feature i think. You get a text whenever a sign in happens on your fb account. :)
I think I'm done with Facebook. Only use it for the easy sign-on feature, but as for social use, I'm over it.
Awesome! Never knew about it. I had a random one in New Jersey. Odd.
Just a theory, but it could also be due to some smartphone's automatically applying "mock locations" when you browse from your mobile device.
Also, when on a desktop computer, there are settings or add-ons etc in your browser you can apply that hides your location. Some even make up one for you. It's part of some browser's security. So, could be that.
My FB was logged in from these places I have ever been?!! Smederevo, Serbia; København, Denmark; Fressenneville, France; Dhaka, Bangladesh;
I was looking this up today myself because I check it quiet frequently (my log of logged in devices, that is) but I've known of this technique for quiet some time, just thought maybe there was some more info, because mine is saying there is a mac os X logged in with the same IP Address that is mine already, I sign in either via ipad, iphone, or desktop computer running windows, my curiosity is if ipad and iphone devices can show up as mac os x because they never have in the past. Now, all that being said, my sister has a apple computer (lol) soooooo, i think you know where I'm going with this, I have never logged into or even used her apple computer before as she won't let me (meany) my sister is.... But I think I will just go on ahead and change my passwords Again, or am just kinda thinking of getting rid of FB . FB is really nothing more than a disguised (well not really, I think everyone knows) website for getting to know your likes, interests, your contacts likes interests, allowing their advertisers, their affiliates, blah blah blah to make money off us, hence FB cashes in.
Every device has a unique identifier assigned to it, this identifier allows these apps to know everything about your device and really, everything on it. I don't really care much for the explanations they give trying to make us believe we will have a "better social experience" if we just check this box, this box annnnd this box In the fine print of all apps. we give them permission to access and share all our data less we opt out- and so it goes if you opt out - your "social experience" will be limited. In essence they are telling us "look, we already got you where we want ya, but darnit, if you don't check this darn box and you somehow find out I've sold your info to a 3rd party without your permission I may get a slap on the wrist. These apps can also sign you in this may be the strange log ins as well that we see on our devices. I guess If we really want privacy the best thing we can all do is trash all these way to smart phones, quit using the internet and go back to what I like to call the Good Ole Days.
Sorry for the long post to really say what most of you already know.
Exactly. That's why I don't update my account with all the info they request. Less is better.
Thank you for that. Good information
Mine once showed a log in from Laurel Maryland. I'm in Alabama. It was, in fact, my iPhone. There's been a rash of people's accounts being copied. They then try to friend those who are already friends. This is not a hack. They just take what info they can and set up a new account. Facebook needs to do better at catching those.