Our friends at Thrifter are back again with a great deal on a 3-pack of durable USB-C cables!

Making the move from a phone that charges via Micro-USB to USB-C can be a bit of a pain since you have to replace all your cables. Anker, one of our favorite accessory makers, is here to help with the transition, though. The company is currently offering a 3-pack of its popular PowerLine USB-C cables for just $13.99 at Amazon, which is a savings of $4 from its regular price. This effectively means you are paying around $4.66 per cable, which is a great price.

Anker's PowerLine cables are ultra-durable and they should last around 5 times longer than others, so you won't need to worry about being rough on these. Each cable is 3 feet long, which should be plenty for most. If you've got cables that you don't want to replace, you could also check out this 2-pack of Micro-USB to USB-C adapters for just $7.99.

Whether you recently made the switch, have made the switch a while ago and still need more cables, or will be doing it in the near future, you won't want to miss out on this deal.

See at Amazon