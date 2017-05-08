Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time making the new iPad even more affordable to all!

Towards the end of March, Apple quietly announced a few minor upgrades to some of its products. Aside from iPhone 7 now being available in a gorgeous red color, the other big news was a brand new 9.7-inch iPad. Starting at just $329, it's the least expensive full-sized iPad that Apple has ever released and somehow it's already being discounted.

B&H Photo has the 32GB Wi-Fi model on sale for $299 (Reg. $329). It's currently available in Space Grey, Gold and Silver, with free shipping across the board. Every other retailer we checked with is charging at least $20 more. If you're looking to upgrade your aging iPad and aren't a heavy user, you really can't go wrong with Apple's 5th generation iPad (especially when it's on sale!).

Looking to go all-out? Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pro 32GB in refurbished condition has been discounted down to $380.

