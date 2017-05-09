Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal on the brand new Echo Show!

Amazon has just officially unveiled the Echo Show, its latest Alexa-powered device, and the company is already offering a discount if you buy two of them. You can save $100 when using the coupon SHOW2PACK, dropping the price down to just $359.98. With the ability to make video calls, monitor your front door and more from the Echo Show, odds are you're going to want more than just one of these anyway. This discount makes it more cost effective to splurge and buy them one with yours.

Some of the other features include:

Echo Show brings you everything you love about Alexa, and now she can show you things. Watch video flash briefings and YouTube, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, and more. All hands-free—just ask.

Introducing a new way to be together. Talk to family and friends who have an Echo or the Alexa App.

See lyrics on-screen with Amazon Music. Just ask to play a song, artist or genre, and stream over Wi-Fi. Also, stream music on Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.

Powerful, room-filling speakers with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and extended bass response

Ask Alexa to show you the front door or monitor the baby's room with compatible cameras from Ring and Arlo. Turn on lights, control thermostats and more with WeMo, Philips Hue, ecobee, and other compatible smart home devices.

With eight microphones, beam-forming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo Show hears you from any direction—even while music is playing Always getting smarter and adding new features, plus thousands of skills like Uber, Jeopardy!, Allrecipes, CNN, and more

If you're going to give the Echo Show a try, be sure to pick two of them up with this discount so you can get the most out of it. Not interested in the Echo Show? Right now you can pick up the original Echo for $30 off!

