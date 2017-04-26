Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a basic pair of Bluetooth headphones for just $10!

If you've been considering making the move to Bluetooth headphones but don't want to spend a ton to try them out, this may be the perfect set for you. Right now you can pick up Mpow's magnetic Bluetooth headphones for just $9.99 with coupon code OVDVN7JA, which is a savings of $23. Keep in mind that at this price you won't be getting Bose quality headphones, but if you are looking to try something out, or need a new set of headphones for the gym, these may be perfect for the job. With the built-in magnets, you'll be able to wrap these around your neck like a necklace so you don't lose them.

With nearly 250 reviews at Amazon, these headphones are rated at 3.8 out of 5 stars. Odds are you can find sillier ways to spend $10 today, so why not give these headphones a shot!

See at Amazon

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!