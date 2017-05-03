Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with some great movie deals that are available on iTunes!
The iTunes movie store is having a rare sale on a range of movies with the most notable titles coming from its Marvel lineup. Each of these movies was selling for $20 as recently as May 1 but are now priced at $15:
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ant-Man
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- Thor
- Thor: The Dark World
- The Avengers
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Captain America: Civil War
There are also several recent releases on sale for under $10, down from $18:
And just to top off the selection, here are a few older, but still great, movies on sale for under $8. Some of them were newly discounted (like Jurassic World from $15) and some have been at these low prices for some time:
- Jurassic World
- The Sandlot
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- A Bronx Tale
- Ray
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son Edition
- Employee of the Month
You can explore the rest of the selections available through the iTunes store. Look for the Marvel movies under the "Family-Friendly" category. The movies under $8 come from the category "Limited-Time Prices." Just look for the "Build Your Collection" link. And the final category is called "Under $10 in HD: Recent Releases" and features several other new films you might be interested in.
