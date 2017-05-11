Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with an extremely durable Lightning cable that won't break the bank!

Right now you can pick up Anker's Lightning cable for just $7.99, which happens to be pretty close to its regular price. While it may not be a huge discount, you're still getting a serious deal here. Many of Anker's competitors, including Apple, charge way more for Lightning cables that are less durable.

This cable is reinforced at all its weakest points to help it last up to five times as long as other cables, meaning you won't need to replace them as often. Nothing is worse than going to charge your iPhone or iPad only to realize that your Lightning cable is going bad and won't pass any currency through it. Don't get caught in this situation, and instead have a trusty cable that is made to last.

Be sure to pick one (or maybe two) of these up before the price jumps back up! Anker also has some of its other great iPhone accessories on sale, and if you need an even stronger cable check out two of its PowerLine+ cables for $18 with coupon code ANKB8121!

