Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a rare price drop on the Echo Dot for one day only!!

Amazon's Echo Dot is a must-have for anyone looking to make their home smarter, and right now you can get one for $40 from a variety of retailers (including Amazon) for today only! This is a $10 savings and brings it back down to the lowest price we've seen on a new condition unit. The Echo Dot is a hands-free voice-controlled device that can play music, provide information, read back the news and control select smart home devices in your home or office. Thanks to its far-field microphones, it can actually hear you from across the room and in noisy environments.

The Echo Dot is on sale today at:

Amazon

Best Buy (save an additional $20 when buying 3)

Staples

You can also score its big brother, the Amazon Echo, as a refurbished unit for just $134.99 right now. Amazon has been adding new features to the Echo lineup regularly, so it will continue to improve and get smarter over time. Whether you want to order some pizza through a voice command or listen to your favorite song on Spotify, you can do it all without having to touch a thing. Still not sure if it is for you? Our friends at Android Central have some great info as to whether or not you should buy one.

