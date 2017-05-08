Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with an $8 pair of Bluetooth headphones that you'll want to try out!

If you've thought about ditching the wires on your headphones and giving Bluetooth a try, this may be the pair for you. Right now, you can pick up these (somewhat ugly) Vtin sweatproof headphones for just $7.99 with coupon code PAV3E7VR, a savings of $8. Sure, you won't get the same quality out of these as you may the Jaybird options, but for less than 10% of the price, you can't expect that.

The headphones have an ear hook to help keep them in place as you lift weights, ride your bike, or go for a run. They offer around 6 hours of music playback per charge and even help cancel out a bit of the background noise. Stop wondering if Bluetooth headphones will work for you, and give these a shot today!

