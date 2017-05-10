Our friends at Thrifter are back with a great way to give your Apple Watch a Nike+ look for only a few bucks!

Cases are something that many wouldn't think of adding to their Apple Watch, but when done right they can really be beneficial. Apple finally started selling the official Nike+ bands as a standalone item and there are a bunch of great third-party options, but if you want to take the look of your watch one step further in that direction, this is the case for you. Ouluoqi has a shockproof and shatter-resistant case that matches the Nike+ style for just $3.99 with coupon code DKN9UI5B. The case comes in three different color combos, gray/white, gray/volt yellow, and black/volt yellow, so you can pick one that matches your band.

If you don't already the Nike+ band, Ouluoqi is running a pretty sweet package deal on the black version. If you pick up one of the 42mm black / volt bands, you get both the case and band for just $8 with coupon DKN9UI5B, which is an awesome price.

See at Amazon

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!