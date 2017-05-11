Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a discount on the most adorable way to charge your Apple Watch!

Charging your Apple Watch doesn't have to be boring, especially not with this awesome stand. Elago's W3 stand charges your Apple Watch while making it look like the display of a vintage Mac, all for just $10. This is a savings of $4 from its normal price and brings it into total impulse purchase territory.

Some if its features include:

VINTAGE DESIGN: View your Apple Watch display through a blast from the past. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of an old Apple monitor.

EASY TO USE: Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

MATERIAL: The elago W3 is made from scratch-free silicone to prevent damage to your Apple Watch and to prevent it from moving around when resting on a surface.

COMPATIBILITY: Works with all Apple Watch Series and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode (WatchOS 2 or Latest Version)

DISCLAIMER: Charging Cable and Apple Watch are NOT INCLUDED.

If you own an Apple Watch and want a better way to charge it, you'll want one of these. Elago has recently released the W4 charging stand, which does the same for your iPhone. You can pick one of them up for just $29.99 right now.

