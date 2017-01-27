Fitbit has bought Pebble and Vector; the world of smartwatches grows smaller each day. If you're in the market for a smartwatch and not interested in a Fitbit, you're lacking for options, but the good news is some of those options are good and reasonably priced. The Ticwatch 2 is a well-rounded smartwatch available for under $200. Does it do everything you want at that price point?

MrMobile is a wearable fanatic; while others decree the smartwatch dead, Michael Fisher extols their virtues and provides hope for the future, and wearable tech is the future (have no doubt). Click this video and venture down the smartwatch rabbit hole with MrMobile (it's an Alice in Wonderland reference, right? And the hole was full of clocks and other assorted timepieces? Enh? Enh?!)