Tim Cook once again auctions a lunch at Apple Park for charity

Apple CEO Tim Cook is once again teaming with CharityBuzz to auction off a meal. The winning bidder will be eating with Cook at Apple's new campus, Apple Park. The winner will be able to bring one guest along, and the lunch is expected to last around an hour.

The lunch currently has an estimated value of $100,000, with the current bid as of this writing sitting at $79,888. Last year's auction for a lunch with Cook raised $515,000. Just as in previous years, this auction benefits one of Cook's favorite organizations, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, formerly known as the Robert R. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights. Participants should note that based on availability, it could take up to a year to schedule the lunch.