As part of TIME's list of the world's 100 most influential people, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote about Didi Chuxing president Jean Liu. Calling her "a disrupter", Cook praised her and her team for their work on big data algorithms that could help improve the flow of traffic.

From TIME:

She and her team are succeeding with innovative, big-data algorithms that aim both to improve the efficiency of Didi's service and to ease the congestion on roadways. By analyzing commuter patterns the way oceanographers track the tides, Didi may help traffic jams go the way of the flip phone.

Cook also lauded Didi Chuxing's engagement with communities across China to be better able to serve them.

Last year, Apple invested $1 billion in Didi Chuxing, which at the time had captured around 87% of the Chinese ride-hailing market. Since then, it has been rumored that Apple may be able to use data provided by the company in its rumored project to build an autonomous vehicle.