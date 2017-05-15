Looking to spice up your love-life with a quick swipe of the screen? Then try Tinder! Here's everything you need to know.

Tinder was launched in 2012 with one simple objective: to find you a date. Since then it's become part of popular culture, documented and parodied, extolled and excoriated just about everywhere you'd expect. It's also racked up nearly 10 million daily users, 26 million matches a day, and over 1.4 billion swipes a day.

And some of those swipes could be you!

Free - Download Now

What is Tinder?

Tinder is an app-based dating platform that allows you to make a profile, swipe left if you're not fond of someone and right if you are, chat with people who mutually like you back, and the rest is up to you!

There are some other features available, like the ability to Super Like someone's photo, Tinder Plus, group settings, and more.

How do I sign up?

In order to sign up for Tinder, you can use your phone number or your Facebook account.

If you use your Facebook account, your Tinder profile will draw your photos from your Facebook profile. You can always change your images in your profile.

How does Tinder work?

TInder is actually a ridiculously simple app to navigate.

There are three screens on Tinder (similar to Snapchat and Shazam's latest redesign). The first screen is your profile where you can edit your photos, your profile description, and your settings.

In your settings, you can choose to purchase Tinder Plus, change your location (Tinder Plus feature only) or how many kilometers away you're willing to go to find a match, the gender you're interested in, the age range you're interested in, the ability to hide or show your profile on Tinder, the option to enable swiping with friends, the ability to add in a username, adjust your notification settings, and the option to share your Tinder account,

The second screen is the main swiping screen where you can swipe left and right, rewind a profile if you swiped passed it too fast (Tinder Plus feature only), skip the line and be the top profile in the area for 30 minutes in over to get more matches (Tinder Plus feature only), and Super Like someone's profile. Just be careful when you're on this screen not to swipe left and right to get to other screens – use the icons at the top or you'll just be cycling through profiles. You can also access your groups section from this screen.

The third screen is the messaging screen, which shows you all of the matched conversations you're having with other users. You can tap to start a conversation, scroll through your conversations at the bottom of the screen, or search your matches at the top of the screen.

What are Tinder Groups/Tinder Social?

Tinder:

Tinder has always been about getting you out of the house to meet someone new. But sometimes you want more than a party of two. Often your best times are when you're hanging with friends, someone makes an unexpected connection with someone in another crew, and your two crews have an amazing time together. Maybe you spark a romantic connection. Maybe you make new friends. Either way, a good time out with your friends becomes something better.

With Groups, you can invite friends into your group and then swipe and match with other groups that catch your eye nearby. This is a great option if you're too shy to start swiping on your own, or if you're not 100% comfortable with the app yet and want some old pros to show you around AKA your BFFs.

It's all about swiping with friends and making new ones. It's that simple. Welcome to Tinder Social. Now get out. :) And stay tuned: this is just our first step in building up the tools to ignite your social life.

How can I start a conversation with someone?

You can only initiate a conversation with someone if you've both mutually liked each other's profiles.

If you really wanted to get someone's attention, you could use the Super Like option which will inform the person you've Super Liked that you're super interested in them.

What is Get Together Tonight?

Get together tonight is a part of Tinder Social, and it's essentially a way to post a status about what you want to do – similar to what you would do on Facebook.

With Get Together Tonight, you can use emojis to show that you want to go out, grab some drinks, get a cup of coffee, or snag a bite to eat. You can even add the area of town you're looking to get your party on in.

What is Tinder Plus?

Vince Corona, Quora:

As of January 2017 Tinder plus offers these Paid features: Plus = Unlimited swipes, change locations, 5 super likes, 1 free boost a week. Super Likes = Your profile goes higher in your super liked user's photo stack. Boost = For 30 min you go near the top of everyone in your area's photo stack.

You can also hide your age and distance with Tinder Plus, control who sees you, rewind your last swipe if you swipe past a profile you like too fast, and hide ads.

How much does it cost?

Tinder is actually 100% free to download, but if you're really looking for love or want that extra little boost, then you can purchase Tinder Plus.

There are three price models for Tinder Plus:

12 months for $6.25/month

6 months for $8.00/month

1 month for $13.00/month

Where can I download the app?

Download the app and start swiping right here!

Can I delete my Tinder account?

Absolutely! Just go into your settings and scroll to the bottom. You can either log out of you account and keep all your information in case you change your mind later, or delete your account altogether.

Any Tinder Questions?

Do you have any other questions about Tinder? Sound off in the comments below! Happy swiping!