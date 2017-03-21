Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a laptop stand that everyone should buy right now!
Laptop stands may seem like a frivolous purchase, especially since many of them are priced at over $50, but they are awesome and you probably still want one. Luckily, you don't have to go broke to add one to your desk, though. The AmazonBasics laptop stand is down to just $15.01, which is right around $5 off of its regular price. While it may not seem like a huge discount, when you compare it to the other options like this one from Rain Designs for $42, or Twelve South's HiRise for $70, it proves how great of a value it is.
These stands are a great way to get your laptop elevated from your desk for a more ergonomic experience, and being off your desk you don't have to worry about spills potentially damaging your computer. It is also great for those using external monitors, as it brings your laptop up to a more level height so you can easily move between the two displays. At this price there is very little reason not to try one of these, so be sure to grab one now and see how it works out for you!
