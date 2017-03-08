Ever wanted to learn piano but no time for costly lessons? Do it at home on your iPad!

If you've ever wanted to learn piano but didn't want to shell out cash for private lessons, the good news is that you don't have to anymore. 9to5Mac has announced the release of Skoove, an app exclusively for iPad that acts as your personal piano teacher.

You can start from the very basic, learning fingerings and scales, moving on to more complex theory, styles, and more. The app includes real-time feedback with pitch detection, so it's almost like being taught by a person. You'll perform exercises and be corrected as necessary, and you don't have to do just a half-hour once a week.

There are a limited number of lessons to try for free, and after that you must sign up for a monthly, quarterly, or yearly plan. Pricing right now is only in euros, (though 9to5Mac says monthly plans start around $9.95) and is as follows:

1 month plan: €19.99

3 month plan: €39.99

12 month plan: €119.99

When you think about what you'd spend, per month, on real lesson, Skoove's plans are cheap like borscht. Once you subscribe, you'll gain access to the full lesson library, with new lessons being added every month.