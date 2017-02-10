The Beats X are here! The Beats X are here!
Admittedly, this is super-silly. But Rene asked me to, so I made an unboxing video of me geeking out (with special guest Funko Agent Coulson) over my new Beats X headphones.
I'll have a first look up later tonight as well as a comparison between the AirPods, Beats X, and PowerBeats 3, but first impressions: I love, love, love how these fit in my ears. The AirPods fit well, but I occasionally worry that they're going to fly away (though they haven't as of yet). These feel rock solid without the awkward pinch-and-snuggle I have to do with the PowerBeats.
Questions about the Beats X? Let me know below in the comments and I'll try and test things in my first look.
Reader comments
One of the better unboxing videos thanks to the enthusiasm of Moira, but the auto focus on whatever is being used to film it is migraine-inducingly poor.
Thanks! Stuff to fix for next time.
Very excited for this review. To my mind, this is the closest competitor to Apple's AirPods and I haven't made up my mind which would be best for me. Keep us posted. Are you going to be using snapchat or any thing like that to share thoughts about these before the full review goes up?