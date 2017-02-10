The Beats X are here! The Beats X are here!

Admittedly, this is super-silly. But Rene asked me to, so I made an unboxing video of me geeking out (with special guest Funko Agent Coulson) over my new Beats X headphones.

I'll have a first look up later tonight as well as a comparison between the AirPods, Beats X, and PowerBeats 3, but first impressions: I love, love, love how these fit in my ears. The AirPods fit well, but I occasionally worry that they're going to fly away (though they haven't as of yet). These feel rock solid without the awkward pinch-and-snuggle I have to do with the PowerBeats.

Questions about the Beats X? Let me know below in the comments and I'll try and test things in my first look.