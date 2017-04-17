Union Square Apple Store hosting conversation with Al Gore and Lisa Jackson on April 19

The Apple Store at Union Square in San Francisco will host a conversation between Apple Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson, and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. The conversation will cover different aspects of Apple's environmental work.

From Apple:

Former U.S. Vice President and Climate Reality Chairman Al Gore and Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson will discuss climate optimism. They'll share their insight on Earth Day initiatives, Apple's ongoing commitment to the environment, and ways you can make an impact through positive actions.

You can sign up now to reserve your spot for the event, which will take place on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

In addition to championing environmental causes and education, former Vice President Gore has had a long association with Apple, having served on the company's Board of Directors since early 2003. For her part, Jackson, formerly the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, joined Apple in 2013 and has served in her current vice president position since 2015.