Apple CEO Tim Cook has received an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow. Cook also took part in a fireside chat at the university, as well as a Q&A session with students. During the events, Cook spoke on topics such as the importance of coding in schools to President Trump's recent immigration ban.

From the University of Glasgow:

.@tim_cook is officially an honorary grad! Does this mean we all need to switch to @Apple? pic.twitter.com/v89lJydDCH — Uni of Glasgow (@UofGlasgow) February 8, 2017

During his chat with students, Cook reiterated his opposition to the recent immigration order signed by President Trump. Apple recently joined 96 other companies in opposing the order.

Cook also talked about education, saying that coding should be a required part of the curriculum in schools as the digital world becomes increasingly intertwined with societies around the world.

Finally, Cook spoke about how much influence the late Steve Jobs has had on his life, saying in particular how Jobs showed him the importance of focus, both at work and in his personal life.