A historic 1983 Prince concert film may be coming to Apple Music, along with a making-of documentary, reports MacRumors. The unreleased concert footage and documentary are being shopped around by the late musician's estate, and a few of the top streaming services are at the top its list.

The concert took place on August 3, 1983 at the First Avenue nightclub in Minneapolis, Minnesota. That night, Prince debuted songs from the Purple Rain soundtrack, which was released a year later, including the eponymous mega-hit.

The agreement for both films would be a potentially "multi-million dollar deal", and helping to negotiate is Spotify exec and Prince estate advisor Troy Carter. Prince's catalogue has been in high demand since his music became available on Apple Music, Spotify, and other services; it was only available on Tidal after the man himself pulled all every song from every service except Tidal.

The concert film and documentary would be added to Apple Music's exclusive library of documentaries, which it has been building in recent years with concerts from Taylor Swift, and a yet-to-be-released Sean "Diddy" Combs documentary.