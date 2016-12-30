Apple's new bluetooth headphones make HomeKit and home automation about ten times more awesome!

I knew I'd be getting AirPods the moment Apple announced them — not because they were something I desperately wanted, but because — as the latest, greatest gadget to come outta Cupertino — I felt it was important to have them, to use them, and to understand them.

When I opened the box and pulled out the device(s), I was pleasantly surprised by the floss-sized capsule. See, there's something about Apple product photography that has always fooled my brain into thinking the products are going to be larger than they actually are. The same thing happened with Apple Watch — in fact, when I opened my Apple Watch I was all but convinced I'd ordered the wrong size! … OK, I'll save you from any further digression.

AirPods, aka HomeKit Command Central

I didn't realize it at first, but AirPods make my home-automation-loving heart a very happy camper. Why? Think about what makes Amazon's Echo device such a compelling product (I've always adored the Echo): No fuss, no frills — just you controlling a device with your voice and nothing more. With AirPods, you get to control multiple devices with no fuss or frills, just your voice. It's an Alexa (or, in this case, Siri) that goes with you where you go.

And that means no matter where I am in my HomeKit-powered home, I can command my home automation accessories with a double tap and a quick conversation with Siri. My entire smart home: lights, switches, plugs, thermostats, motion sensors — they're all at my whim at all times!

Yes, C. Montgomery Burns gets it! I genuinely feel like some sort of magician, or wizard, or pilot, or … you probably get the idea. It's the smart home realized: I don't have to fiddle with my phone, tap a wall switch, do jumping jacks, or any number of other things to adjust the lighting in my house — I just ask Siri to do it for me. And in places where Alexa can't hear me, Siri's right there waiting to hear my request.

A wireless, effortless, magical smart home

Apple describes Airpods as "Wireless. Effortless. Magical." and they are, but the thing that's truly sold me on their usefulness is how they make my smart home all the more wireless, effortless, and magical. As someone who's spent a lot of time using HomeKit-enabled accessories, I'm not often wowed by the experience anymore — it's still cool, yes, but it's not awe-inspiring.

AirPods + HomeKit? Now that's awe-inspiring.

What about you?

Have you picked up a pair of AirPods? Using them to control your smart home? I wanna hear about your experiences using Apple's wireless headphones. Gimme a shout on Twitter or in the comments below!