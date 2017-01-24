Leaving yourself and your Internet history open online can be a risky thing to do. You expose yourself to hackers, your personal information is susceptible to corporations and government agencies for targeted advertising and more, and the security of browsing the internet is ultimately sacrificed.
Using a VPN is a quick and reliable tool to help keep your online browsing anonymous while accessing specifically blocked or banned websites from almost anywhere on the planet. Depending on the type of VPN you use, you can even use them in tandem with your iPhone, iPad, or other desktop computers, keeping your online activity private and secure on the go or from your office.
VPN.asia promises not only all of this but also a lifetime subscription to their dependable VPN services. Using AES-256 data encryption and SHA-256 hash authentication, VPN.asia helps hide and protect your information from outside prying eyes in just a few quick steps!
"With excellent support, plenty of servers and good connection speeds, not to mention strong encryption and a good Windows client, VPN.Asia is a well-rounded VPN service with plenty on offer." – BestVPN
While a lifetime cost for a VPN service can potentially be quite daunting, through iMore Offers, you're able to get VPN.asia for only $49. Compared to the original $365.00 price tag, that's a savings of over 86%! If you don't want to spring for the lifetime membership, then you can try out the three-year for $35.00 from $207.00, or the one year for $19.00 from $207.00, too.
Keeping yourself secure online is important, and with VPN.asia, you're able to connect to over 40+ servers in over thirty countries, use your VPN with up to five Apple devices at once, and access blocked content from almost anywhere in the world. So what're you waiting for? Give yourself (and your browser history) peace of mind, and check out VPN.asia today!