VSCO and DSCO have been combined, but how do they work?

If you thought Instagram was hip, then you probably haven't heard of VSCO, "an art and technology company empowering people everywhere to create, discover, and connect" (VSCO.co).

The app essentially works like an Instagram of sorts, allowing users to upload and edit their photos with stunning, colorful, vivid filters – some of which are free, others which come in packages which cost a lil' $$$ – and adjust settings like contrast, brightness, temperature, sharpness, gain, and so much more. Then, when you're done with your photo, you can either save it to your camera roll, or post it to your VSCO profile.

In the last year or so, VSCO released DSCO (by the way, VSCO stands for Visual Supply Co), an app designed to take short videos that move and play-back like GIFs, and while VSCO has been incredibly popular, DSCO hasn't been as well-received, earning barely a 2-star rating in the app store.

Recently, VSCO has decided to incorporate DSCO directly into its layout, meaning that having two separate apps for photography and video/GIF-making is no longer necessary!

How do I access DSCO from VSCO, yo?

Open up VSCO. Tap on the white arrow at the top of the screen. Tap DSCO at the bottom of the screen. It should be right beside VSCO.

Cool! How do I use it?

Press and hold down to start recording your short video. Then when you're finished, swipe to the left and right to pick the perfect filter to lay on top.

You can even download filters and filter packs to find the perfect one that matches your ~~aesthetic~~

Where can I post my DSCO videos after?

You can either download them to your camera roll, or post them onto your VSCO profile.

My personal favorite thing to do is upload them onto giphy.com and make actual GIFs and reaction GIFs that I can sarcastically send to my friends.

How do you VSCO/DSCO?

Are you a big fan of VSCO and DSCO? Or would you rather stick to Facebook and your standard camera app? Is this a super cool way to capture video? Or just another pointless thing to clutter your social media?

Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!