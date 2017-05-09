Windows Central is live blogging at Build 2017, and here's how to follow along.

If you're interested in what Microsoft is doing this year, which you should be even if you are all-Apple-all-the-time, our sister site Windows Central will be on site and talking shop about everything Microsoft announces at Build 2017 on May 10 at 8:00 a.m. PT and May 11 at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Build is Microsoft's three-day developer conference, not entirely unlike Apple's WWDC. At the day one keynote for Build, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will spend three hours talking about new technologies and partnerships in store for the company. At the day two keynote, Executive Vice President of Windows and Devices Group, Terry Myerson, is predicted to talk about big news for Windows 10.

Just to be clear, there are two significant events for those of you following the event from afar: the day one keynote (Wednesday, May 10) and the day two keynote (Thursday, May 11). The first one is the long, three-hour version, while the second keynote is shorter, at just 90 minutes, but it will focus more directly on Windows 10.

Check out Windows Central for more information on what to expect at the Build 2017 keynotes, and be sure to bookmark the live blog to follow along as events unfold.