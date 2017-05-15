How to listen to Apple Music on multiple devices at once

How do you can listen to Apple Music on multiple devices at once? Easily, but you'll need a family plan!
Update May, 2017: Added new screenshots and text for iOS 10.
It's been almost two years since the launch of Apple Music, and not a lot has changed in regards to listening to music from the service on two devices at the same time. In order to do so, you will need a family plan, which will let you listen simultaneously on up to six devices. While that might be inconvenient, the good news is that it's pretty easy to set up.
Here's how you can play Apple Music on multiple devices at once using a family plan.
How to set up an Apple Music family plan
It's pretty easy to set up an Apple Music family plan. Start by heading to the Music app.
- Open Music.
- Tap For You.
Tap your avatar.
Tap View Apple ID.
- Scroll down and tap Subscriptions
Tap Apple Music Membership.
Tap Family.
Tap Confirm to switch your Apple Music account over to a family plan.
And there you go. Of course, if you want to share this newly-established family plan with someone in your family, you'll need to turn on Family Sharing.
Questions?
If you need to know anything else about listening to Apple Music on multiple devices at once, let us know in the comments.
Reader comments
I'm really appreciating all the tips. Thanks so much.
Is this the solution for those of us with multiple family members (2 adults and 3 kids in my case) who use the same AppleID and who have reservations about using Family Sharing?
Well we need a little of both Google Play's allowance along with Apple Music family plan. Google play allows a single account access to 10 devices a year but you can only deauthorize 4 of them. There is no family plan so if you want someone to use your Google play account you have to sign in for them and use up one of your devices. Also signing in for them gives them total access to your google account. It would be nice if Google would offer a family plan similar to Apple's but give each user a 10 device limit.
You can stream Beats1 simultaneously on different devices without the paid subscription, let alone family sharing.
unfortunately you also need this if you turn on iCloud Music Library and want to listen to music you already own as Apple Music cannot currently tell the difference.
So, I have tons of music already "offline" on my iPhone. I opened up iTunes and thought that "offline" music would sync up and its not. Do I need a family plan do to that? I'd like to not always be playing my "offline" music through my iPhone.
Isn't beats 1 free for all iOS users? Can I stream different content on many devices with the same ID, or would I need to simulate a family with individual Apple IDs?