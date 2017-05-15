How to listen to Apple Music on multiple devices at once

How do you can listen to Apple Music on multiple devices at once? Easily, but you'll need a family plan!

It's been almost two years since the launch of Apple Music, and not a lot has changed in regards to listening to music from the service on two devices at the same time. In order to do so, you will need a family plan, which will let you listen simultaneously on up to six devices. While that might be inconvenient, the good news is that it's pretty easy to set up.

Here's how you can play Apple Music on multiple devices at once using a family plan.

How to set up an Apple Music family plan

It's pretty easy to set up an Apple Music family plan. Start by heading to the Music app.

Open Music. Tap For You. Tap your avatar. Tap View Apple ID. Scroll down and tap Subscriptions Tap Apple Music Membership. Tap Family. Tap Confirm to switch your Apple Music account over to a family plan.

And there you go. Of course, if you want to share this newly-established family plan with someone in your family, you'll need to turn on Family Sharing.

Questions?

If you need to know anything else about listening to Apple Music on multiple devices at once, let us know in the comments.