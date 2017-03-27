watchOS doesn't have a ton in this update — but the two changes present are still great for watchOS users.
Along with every other operating system it owns, Apple updated watchOS to version 3.2 on Monday afternoon. The patch doesn't offer many new features, but those it does are well worth the update.
Theater Mode
Theater Mode is a new Do Not Disturb-style option for Apple Watch wearers: Enable it, and it silences your Apple Watch, leaving the screen off unless you intentionally tap the screen or press one of the watch's buttons. Here's how to enable and use it!
Third-party apps and Siri
The watchOS 3.2 update brings third-party app support for Siri to the Apple Watch: You can now use Apple's SiriKit functionality to send messages and payments, book rides, log workouts, make calls, or
