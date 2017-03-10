Siri, turn down the underfloor heating!

Apple's been tackling HomeKit saturation on two fronts: product integration and home construction. As more and more HomeKit-enabled accessories hit the market, more and more home builders are offering HomeKit integration as part of the construction package.

WeberHaus, a European home manufacturer, is the latest home builder to offer HomeKit control. The company has been making pre-fabricated homes with connected home technology for some time, but later this year it'll offer pre-fab homes with built-in HomeKit control.

I have to say, I'm a little (a lot) jealous of the possibilities that a fully HomeKit-enabled home offers. Get a load of this line from the WeberHaus press release:

With the Apple Home app, and Siri, home owners can control main home systems like underfloor heating, blinds and the installed light system as well as additional HomeKit enabled accessories including light bulbs, smart plugs, radiator valves, sensors for measuring air quality and water leaks, and more.

In case that didn't quite sink in, you can control your doggone underfloor heating with your doggone iPhone and your doggone voice! Now that's the doggone future.

I've always held that the biggest hurdle for home automation is complete and total permeation within the home. You truly can't grasp the awesomeness that is the connected home until you've got all your lights, heating, locks, doors, windows, fans, etc. working together to offer you your personalized living experience. Turning on a single light bulb in your home with your phone is cool the first five or six times, but the real power is having an entire room activate as you enter it.

If I had a choice between slowly building out my connected home over time with individual products or buying an already outfitted connected home, I'd choose the latter. I haven't figured out a way (yet) to HomeKit enable my underfloor heating. With a pre-fab WeberHaus home, I wouldn't have to.

WeberHaus will be showing a demo house with HomeKit control at the "World of Living" exhibit in Rheinau-Linx. If you live anywhere nearby, I expect photos!

Thoughts?

