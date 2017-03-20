The new pregnancy study from WebMD and Scripps is powered by ResearchKit.

WebMD has teamed up with Scripps Translational Science Institute (STSI) on the new Healthy Pregnancy Study, which will be conducted using the iPhone. The app leverages Apple's ResearchKit framework within the newly-updated version of WebMD's Pregnancy app in order to build a wide-ranging study on pregnancy. The goal is to learn more about what factors into a healthy pregnancy.

From WebMD and STSI:

"Pregnant women are one of the least studied populations in medical research," said Dr. Eric Topol, director of STSI and editor-in-chief of Medscape. "The results of our Healthy Pregnancy Study -- on the foundation of an exceptionally popular smartphone app -- will ultimately provide expectant mothers, researchers, and health care professionals with new medical insights to avoid complications during pregnancy."

The study will measure the impact of medications, pre-existing conditions, blood pressure, the location of childbirth, and more. Participants can also share basic data with researchers, including activity data gathered by iOS. The app will return data trends so participants can track how these factors affect their pregnancy for themselves. Participants will also be able to compare their data with that of other patients, though it will be anonymized.

If you'd like to participate in the study, you can find the updated WebMD Pregnancy app in the App Store now.