Payment processor WePay has announced its support for Apple Pay on the web.

Online payment platform WePay, which offers integrated payments for the likes of GoFundMe, Zoho, Freshbooks, and other services, has announced support for Apple Pay. This allows you to use Apple Pay when checking out of online stores powered by WePay, both on the desktop and mobile web.

From WePay:

WePay's launch of the Apple Pay and Android Pay products means platform customers can now pay for goods and services with just a single touch — gone are the days of having to manually enter payment and shipping information at checkout.

Apple Pay on the web arrived last fall with iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, allowing customers to use Apple Pay in online stores just as they would at brick-and-mortar retail locations. Other online payment backends, including Stripe and Shopify, have added support for Apple Pay on the web since launch.