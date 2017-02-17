Enter to win your choice of wallet from Pad and Quill after you check out the new designs!

Each of Pad and Quill's new handmade wallets are crafted from the finest full grain leathers by artisans with generations of experience. Thin, lay-flat designs hold a ton of credit cards while keeping the wallet slim and trim, perfectly designed for a front pocket wallet. Made to age and patina with use, these leather credit card wallets, money clip wallets, and slim wallets will become as unique and wonderful as you and tell your story. Check each wallet out at the links below, then come back here and enter to win one for yourself!

The Slim Credit Card Wallet is their slimmest full-grain leather wallet. It carries 2-5 cards and folded bills, and has an ID window in the back for your convenience. Pre-order for $49.95.

The Front Pocket Wallet features rounded corners to comfortably fit in a front pocket, room for 3-6 cards, a cash strap on the back for folded bills, and a pull-tab easy card access system. Pre-order for $59.95.

The Slim Fold Wallet sports an internal leather cash strap with stylish rivet closure, an ID card window, and room for 5-8 cards along with folded bills. This is not your father's bi-fold wall! Pre-order for 69.95

Each leather wallet comes with 10-year leather warranty!

THE RULES: Use the widget below to enter. There are several different options including some that you can come back and do daily! If you complete them all, you'll have the maximum chance at winning! Please note, we DO verify the winning entries, so if you say you completed something, but you didn't actually do it, you'll be disqualified and a new winner will be chosen. The contest ends March 2nd. We'll announce the winners here on iMore shortly after the closing date.

That's it! Good luck, everyone!

We're giving away the new full-grain leather slim wallets from Pad& Quill! Enter now!