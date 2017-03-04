What are the advantages of going with an alternative carrier?

Using an alternative to the big four wireless providers is a great idea for many of us, and here are some reasons why. When we talk about phone companies most of us automatically think of the big four here in the U.S.: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. But they're not the only choices when it comes to who you get your service from and the popularity of alternative carriers is on the rise. It's not difficult to understand why. Having a carrier that uses the same nationwide networks the big guys do without some of the baggage that comes along with those big guys is an attractive position for a lot of people. There is a lot to talk about, both good and bad, in any discussion about finding the right carrier and if a smaller alternative option is best for you. The advantages for you are especially important to consider. Advertisement You can save a lot of money

Depending on how you use your phone (as always) you can save a nice chunk of money every month. Different companies use different ways to price out your data. Some will let you buy several months worth of data at significantly less compared to a monthly payment. Others let you buy an amount of data and use it until it's gone, and others charge a flat fee and bill or credit you based on how much data you used in a month. Not everyone needs an unlimited data plan. The things they all have in common as that you're not paying for data you didn't use. Combined with cheaper prices per block of data this can mean a smaller bill if you don't use a lot of data. Alternative carriers are not for people who need unlimited data, but not everyone needs unlimited data. Take Mint SIM for example. The company doesn't sell unlimited packages, but uses T-Mobile's network to offer ultra-cheap 4G LTE data — as low as $2 per gigabyte — in bundles of 2GB, 5GB and 10GB. And by bundling service into multiple months, you pay less when averaged out over a 12-month period. Advertisement This is the biggest reason people choose to move away from the big players in the industry and try something different. If you look at where you use your data and how much you use, you could be one of those people. You might get a better coverage map

An alternative carrier doesn't own the cell towers and infrastructure they use to provide service. They lease it at a set price from the bigger carriers and resell service to you and me. Sometimes they lease from more than one carrier and can provide service in all the places from both. No carrier is good everywhere, but unless you're in a very rural part of the country you'll have at least one company with good service. A company that can offer service using two coverage maps has an advantage for anyone who spends time where they are covered by at least one. Not all carriers do this, so be sure to do your homework when you choose. Two notable examples are Net10 and Red Pocket who lease service from all four major carriers. No-frills service You're paying for calls, texts, and data. That's all you're going to get. Advertisement There's no denying that some of the perks phone carriers can offer are nice. Unlimited texting to Canada and Mexico is a good example. But some folks just don't need anything extra. By not having extra services the price can be cheaper. If you don't need anything more than basic service and 4G data, an alternative carrier could be great for you. No credit checks Times can be tough and less than great credit can make getting a post-paid account with the big four carriers difficult. And a credit check leaves a record on you that can adversely affect something like a car loan or mortgage. If you don't want to go through a credit check for any reason, you might choose an alternative carrier who doesn't require one. Most don't, and you simply pay up front for what you use. Bring your own phone