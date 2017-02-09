Should you get BeatsX in black, gray, white, or blue? Here are your options!

You can get AirPods, Apple's W1-equipped ultra-light wireless headphones, in any color you want. Provided it's white. You can get BeatsX, Apple's other W1-equipped ultra-light wireless headphones, in any one of four different colors, though — white, gray, black, and blue.

Having trouble deciding which one you want? Let's break it down!

Who should get BeatsX in white?

Beats might have started with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine but it's Apple now and, when it comes to Apple headphones, nothing is more iconic than white. It started with the original earbuds on the original iPod, continued through Apple's previous in-ear headphones, and continues to this day with EarPods and, of course, AirPods.

The sight of someone walking, running, and dancing with crisp white wires dangling from their ears is burned into our generational memory. In a very real way, it is modern mobile music.

BeatsX may be wireless to your device but they're still wired together. So, if you want that classic look, you want your BeatsX in white.

Who should get BeatsX in black?

If white is iconic to Apple then black is just iconic. It's the little piece of clothing everyone needs to own and still, even in the age of bright color, the most popular shade for any accessory on the market. That's because black doesn't just go with everything, it sets off everything.

It also fades away. Where white or color might draw attention, black can go unnoticed. That's great if you want a fancy new pair of BeatsX but you don't necessarily want everyone to know you're wearing a fancy new pair of Beast X. Put them in, head on out, and all people will see is a thin black wire — if they see anything at all.

So, if you just want a pair of BeatsX but you want to be chill about it, you want BeatsX in black.

Who should get Beats X in gray or blue?

While BeatsX will be launching in black or white, sometime in the near future they'll also be available in gray or blue. That means you don't just have to choose which of the two colors you want at launch, you also have to choose if you want to wait and get one of the other two colors.

Gray is great if black is too dark or white is too bright. Blue is the bomb if you want some color but don't want to be all over the top about it.

Both the gray and blue are cool — in terms of color temperature and appearance. Because white and black are so iconic, they'll still stand out. They just won't jump out.

Hopefully the inevitable Product(RED) does that... one day!

In the meantime, if you want BeatsX but you want to BeatsX different, wait and get gray or blue.

Got BeatsX color questions?

If you're still not sure which color BeatsX you want to get, or have any other questions, drop them in the comments below!