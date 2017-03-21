Silver, gold, rose gold, or the new (matte) black or jet black — here's how to pick the perfect iPhone color for you!
Updated March 2017: There's a new (Product) RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus color to consider. Need help deciding — read on!
Color is one of the most visually distinctive and personal things about a new iPhone, which makes it one of the most important choices you'll have to make. The original iPhone only came in aluminum and black, but now Apple offers iPhone 7 in silver, gold, rose gold, and all new (matte) black or shiny jet black.
If you're on the fence about which finish to get, here's what you need to consider!
Distraction dangers
Discoloration doubts
Withstanding wear
Slick vs. stick
Cases closed
Coolness concerns
Who should get the (Product) RED iPhone 7?
Who should get (matte) black?
Who should get silver?
Who should get gold or rose gold?
Who should get jet black?
- How to sell your old iPhone
- See iPhone at Apple
Distraction dangers
The (matte) black and jet black iPhones 7 have a black faceplate. That means when the display is off, dark, or filled with full-screen content like videos or games, the border fades away and you can immerse yourself in what you're doing. TV sets almost always have black bezels for a reason. It makes the frame easy to ignore.
The silver, gold, rose gold, and (Product) RED iPhones have white faceplates. That means when the display is lit up, especially for the standard iOS interfaces and for reading on the web, in ebooks, or in messaging apps, there's no dark border framing everything you do. It's why books are almost always uniformly light or white.
I've had iPhones of every color, used each for at least a year, and never found any of the faceplates to be distracting or distasteful. Everyone is different, though.
- If you watch a lot of videos or play a lot of games, the (matte) black or jet black iPhone might make things more immersive for you.
- If you read a lot of text or use a lot of standard apps, the silver, gold, or rose gold iPhone may make the pages feel broader and more expansive.
Discoloration doubts
One thing that shouldn't worry anyone any more is the idea that the white faceplate on the silver, gold, rose gold, or (Product) RED iPhone could get stained or otherwise discolored.
We've all learned to be deeply anxious when we wear white clothes or have white furniture or carpets for that very reason. Apple, though, took an extra six months to ship the white iPhone 4 and in that time the company nailed it.
My iPhone 4 still looks as clean and crisp as they day I bought it in 2011, and all the subsequent iPhones I've bought with white faceplates have stayed every bit as bright.
Likewise the backs. All the space grays, silvers, golds, and the most recent rose gold have all kept their colors exactly.
- If you're worried about an iPhone with a white faceplate staining or discoloring, or the metallic finishes fading, stop. It'll be fine.
Withstanding wear
iPhones have aluminum bodies with anodized finishes. Apple's system is tougher than standard anodization but isn't gloppy looking like some of the ultra-tough treatments. They are metal, though, and so can be scratched.
On the silver iPhones, small scratches have less contrast, which makes them harder to see, depending on the lighting. Gold and rose gold iPhones are somewhere in the middle. (Matte) black iPhones have a higher contrast, so scratches are a bit more noticeable. Jet black? Shiny finishes scuff easily.
Some people won't care. To them, aging is part of what makes great objects great, like an old leather bag, favorite t-shirt, or the Millennium Falcon. Others don't ever want to see any wear.
- If you hate the look of scratches, silver iPhones are your best bet.
- If you like one of the other colors more, you can learn to love the wear or get a protective case.
Slick vs. stick
The (matte) black, silver, gold, rose gold, and (Product) RED iPhone 7 all have anodized aluminum finishes, same as the iPhone 6s and previous years, going all the way back to the iPhone 5. So, if you've used a previous generation iPhone, you know how they feel. iPhone 6s was slightly less slippery than iPhone 6, and iPhone 7 is slightly less slippery again, but if you're worried you may drop it, you'll want to get a case regardless of the color.
Except for the jet black iPhone 7. You'll still want to get a case to avoid scuffs, but the finish is so polished it's actually far less slippery than any other metal iPhone. It's almost... sticky.
- If you don't have a problem with metal phones, get any color or get a case and you'll be fine.
- If you want an iPhone that isn't as slippery, get the jet black iPhone 7 — though you'll likely still want a case.
Cases closed
If you're the type of person who immediately locks your new iPhone up in a heavy-duty case or wallet, you might think the color doesn't matter so much. Fair enough.
Most cases will still show some of the color though, be it the Apple logo, ports, edges, or the faceplate. In other words, just because you'll be wearing a jacket doesn't mean you the clothes beneath don't matter.
Cases can absolutely be used to change up a look, but you should still be happy with the basic look. Choose a color you love, then add a case you love to complete it.
- If you want your case to "pop", a black or silver iPhone will let the accessory be the star.
- If you want your case to complement or fade away, a gold, rose gold or (Product) RED iPhone will share the stage.
Coolness concerns
Silver has a classic elegance about it, and gold gets attention. (Its more champagne than chintz, though, so it doesn't come off as overly tacky.) Rose gold is similar, but for those who want to take it to the next level.
This year, though, black is back and it's doubly hot. There's "black", which has a matte finish, and "jet black", which has a gloss finish. Jet black will be the one that tells everyone at a glance you have the latest, greatest iPhone, so it'll be the one people get to impress.
- If you want a classic, stick with (matte) black or silver.
- If you want some extra flair, go with gold or rose gold.
- If you want to make a statement, consider jet black.
Who should get the (Product) RED iPhone 7?
If you want the latest hotness — literal five-alarm fire, all-the-hearts hottness — and kicking in an extra $100 above the base iPhone 7 price to support the charity and its work fighting AIDS, then you want the (Product) RED iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus.
Who should get the (matte) black iPhone 7?
If you want a color that won't distract you when you game or watch video, that absolutely won't discolor, even if it does show wear and tear a little more visibly, that's closer to timeless even if it's also more reserved, then get the matte black iPhone 7 (or the space gray iPhone 6s or iPhone SE.)
It's the classic for a reason.
Who should get the silver iPhone 7?
If you want a color that isn't so dark but still doesn't call a lot of attention to itself, and that doesn't show scuffs and scrapes as much, then get the silver and white iPhone 7 is for you (or silver iPhone 6s or iPhone SE.)
Who should get the gold or rose gold iPhone 7?
If you like the luxury look, aren't distracted by white borders, don't mind the middle ground when it comes to how wear and tear shows, and basically know bling is your thing, get the gold or rose gold iPhone 7 (or gold or rose gold iPhone 6s or iPhone SE.)
Who should get the jet black iPhone 7?
If you've always wanted an iPhone as dark and shiny as Darth Vader, if you want a singular object where you can barely see a seem or line, or if you simply want the latest and for everyone to know you have the greatest, then get the jet black iPhone 7 and enjoy!
Still undecided?
If you're still not sure about which color you should get, jump into our iPhone forums and the best community on the web will happily help you out.
At the end of the day, the only real answer is this — get the color you like best. Nothing else matters. Just close your eyes, picture your iPhone in your hand, and pay attention to what color you're picturing. Then buy that. And if you change your mind later, you can get a case.
Once you've decided, tell me — which one are you getting?
Reader comments
What color iPhone 7 should you get: Silver, gold, rose gold, black, jet black or the new (Product) RED?
Not with that white front, black would of been so much better.
Ooh that Product red though! Looks to be a much darker and richer red, unlike that rip off product red silicone case which looks more orange.
Got my 7 plus last month or I'd be all over that product red it's sharp as ****
matte black oouyeah!
Space Grey
Rose Gold, if I were in the running for an iPhone 7 this year; unfortunately I'm not.
I see a subtle difference from the more pinkish 6s last year, that makes the Rose Gold a bit more copper-colored, and it's a winner!
I've had a black 3GS, a black 4S, a super-gorgeous silver/white 5S, my current Space Gray 6s Plus (I didn't think the 6s silver was nearly as pretty as the 5S silver), and I've truly been enticed to the Rose Gold.
Why do you always put out this garbage. What color should I buy? How about the one I like. Between this and all the Pokemon crap, this site has become a joke.
None because im poor
Jet black or GTFO.
We'll see if you still say that after you have to put a case on your jet black phone which is covered in scratches due to the micro-abrasions apple states will occur as stated in the fine print.
I have had space grey, yellow gold, silver, and the only color haven't purchased was rose gold. Sure they changed the space grey to matte black and added jet black (piano black) but I am bored with the black front and grey/black body. I figured the white face/rose gold body would accent nicely with different cases it will be in.
I keep going between matte and jet black. I could go either way because in reality, I'll have an Apple case on it. Probably will be whatever I can grab for the 7+ 128 GB at 2 in the morning by the time I get to it.
Hnnnng. Black, but Jet Black looks soooooo good.
Black here
At first, I was sure I wanted the (matte) black, but the more I look at it on videos, the more I'm starting to like the Jet black. I have just about 12 hours to make a decision.
I'm sticking with my iPhone 6s, but if I were to go with a 7, I'd stick with rose gold. I'm not a fan of that glossy jet black at all, but that's me. Also, I don't get the whole "distraction" thing regarding the iPhones with white faceplates. Doesn't make sense. I've never had any distraction while using my phone for anything because its faceplate is white.
Jet black for me I think it's fantastic how the front disappears when the screen is off.
I'm sitting this iteration out for 2 reasons.
1. My 6s+ is great enough. It's the first iPhone that I will keep as my primary phone for 2 years since the original iPhone.
2. I really like the jet black and black editions but want to let a year pass for Apple to get the kinks out on the mass market scale I like the black front of the devices and have always gotten them.
I'm not really sitting this iteration out though. I will be getting a rose gold 7 for my GF though to replace her gold iPhone 6 and will have a few weeks to play with it before I see her.
Considering Apple themselves state the glossy black one is going to get scratched to kingdom come without a case (which will diminish its glossy loveliness) , I think I'll go for the matt black one.
Jet black...definitely.
Jet Black!
You know what they say, "Black is best..." and all that. So, Matte Black, 128GB, it is ;)
Jet black is the ONLY option ;p
256GB
But it's only available on the top tiers of storage options. I thought Apple would have learned their lesson with the (relative failures of the 5C and 24C Apple Watch and not make all colours available to all.
The jet black is offered on 128GB and 256GB
I was set on getting the matte black like I always do. But I am very intrigued that the jet black version is sort of "sticky" and not as slippery as the others. Now I think I must handle them before I buy.
I want the Jet Black. But I'm worried it will keep fingerprints on it very easily. I haven't heard anyone mention that it doesn't.
Apple is already recommending you put a case on it due to scratches.
This actually helped me a lot. I'm going with grey. Thank you.
I agree, I'm gonna go with the grey as well, although I'm still a little undecided. I'll be getting the new iPhone 5SE in another week .
Men get Space Grey, women get the rest.
Space Gray 6s Plus 64 GB and I've been happy with it.
Ill go with space grey
Space grey here
In regards the cases, one thing that bothers me is that the white case is different from all the rest. This is true of the iPad cases also. If you want white (and I do), then you have to be happy with a giant black Apple logo on the back, whereas all the other cases have a much more understated Apple logo.
It's just weird that all the cases are the same, they all have an Apple logo that's almost invisible, but the white one's have this giant black Apple on the back. Why Apple? Why?
Space grey /gold/silver which one will be better for me ? I can`t decide . Please help me.
Gold will definitely work for me.. Yellow is my favourite color, although yellow and gold are not the same, it still rocks nd stand out.. I even have black and gold braids on right now!
Space gray
Space Gray
I have a iphone 6 plus in gold and have ordered the 6s plus in rose gold....kind of wished I ordered the space grey instead for something different.
Love yellow or lime green with the speakers in blue and front in white. Hmm? Shut not android central thought it was the moto x
Eh, I've had black, and silver. I decided to go for the "GOLD" this time out.
I will stick to Gold as always.
Is this where u can win a free iPhone 6 . I hope so. Because i really need a new phone, I just lost my job and my suxks. If so can some one email me at joynelle.lavant@gmail.com
Distracted in the sense of ....a better viewing experience for those who watch a lot of videos.
That's all.
A totally black iPhone would be nice, sleek.
Space Grey of course.
I'm still waiting for a DLC coated version! Like the space black steel Apple Watch..
I never heard of anyone being distracted by the white faceplate. I have a white/silver iPod touch and a white/gold iPhone 5S and they've never distracted me while I play games. I preordered the rose gold 6S. I'll probably get a clear case for it. Since I got one for my Nokia Lumia 925 and then my 5S, I really dig the clear cases.
Sometimes the white face does draw your attention to boundaries of the display, but I agree, its not a distraction. For me the 256GB iPhone this year will be nice and then next year it will become a full time iPod/GPS unit and I will get the new iPhone and be set for a while after that.
I have the Gold 6 Plus and never regretted the choice. But I might go for the Rose Gold on October 4th .(jump upgrade) I use the clear LUVVITT case just to show the gold.
I have a space grey iPhone 6 and it is just too dang light, barely different than the silver color. We don't all like cases.
I like the charcoal gray color of my 2012 iDevices, iPad Mini, iPhone 5...what do we have to do to get apple to make a black or dark color!?!? Even the color of the darker gray Watch would be better!! (I refrained from all caps shouting this last part).
I will be checking out T-mo's special deal this week, if I get one, it'll be a space gray 6s 64GB just because it's the only one with the black front.
Spon on! The new spacegray is not dark enough - it looks like silver. Yes, iPad mini 1 was great in darkgray (with a "dangerous" navy blue tint) and I still have the mini. The lines on the back on silver and spacegray models are cool and subtle as opposed to the white/flashy lines on gold/rose-gold.
Also, Apple should release themes like they did on iPhone C matching the hardware case colors to their backgrounds. A STEALTH Black/Charcoal theme would be a killer - which they can make it optional to switch to. We are tired of Jony Ive's candy-looks of the iOS - it is as ugly as Android with too-rounded icons, ugly icons, no buttons (a few look like buttons and most of them look like blue text links - what's the point with no consistency?), circular buttons on phone keypad, flat UI, etc. In that sense, Scott Forestall's design had personality with warm and rich looks.
I will be getting it in Rose Gold....I can't wait!!!
Rose Gold 6s for my wife, Space Grey 128gb for myself still don't know which size I'll be getting lol
Usually do Silver, did Gold this time... Probably gonna do a Speck Candyshell Clear this time...
Rose gold is great!
I would prefer Space grey
iPhone 6s Plus is too big for my fingers and denim pockets and it won't serve any extra purpose as I use my iPad Air 2 most of the time for tablet-optimized apps anyway. My iPad is in spacegray with a black screen that blends well with the iPad apps, videos, movies, games, DAW apps that I use/watch as most of them have dark themes (Eg: Cubasis, GarageBand, iMS-20, SampleTank, Auxy, DJay 2, AudioShare, AudioBus, Loopy, Coda, Spotify, IMDB, Pixelmator, Procreate, etc). An iPhone with a white faceplate would be ideal if you are using it mainly for "productivity" apps most of which have white themes and blend with the white faceplate. My most favorite productivity apps are from Microsoft - Word, Excel, PowerPoint, "ONENOTE", OneDrive - all FREE on iOS!!! They are yet to launch their Calendar app.
Rose Gold iPhone 6s 128 GB with a Rose Gold silicone case for me (they do not have Rose Gold case in leather). You don't want to skimp on storage space for a little extra $$. Will try to find a screen protector for iPhone 6s that would turn the faceplate border - into BLACK!! Apple should listen to users and release non-spacegray phones with optional black face plates just like their iWatches. Role Gold iPhone is brighter and a little pinkish (to please both genders) than their Rose Gold iWatch - but that's OK because it is the latest and greatest and does EVERYTHING - including my taxes and laundry :)
Take a look at the Rose Gold iWatch with a black faceplate and Rose Gold bracelet - its breathtaking!!! But its way too expensive (10K+) for a product with least usefulness, a ridiculous battery life and that would go obsolete sooner than a traditional watch :(
With Rose Gold bracelet:
http://www.apple.com/shop/buy-watch/apple-watch-edition/38mm-18-karat-ro...
With Lavender bracelet:
http://www.apple.com/uk/shop/buy-watch/apple-watch-sport/38mm-rose-gold-...
Will you use the Tempered Glass Screen Protector For your iphone ?
White....in love with white...
Silver 6s using that new Saddle Brown leather case. Gonna look sharp.
Definitely the saddle brown case, at least until the new Vaja cases arrive.
Silver (Using Midnight Blue apple case)
Silver... then immediately putting it into a full Otterbox so I'll never see the color again.
Rose gold
Space Gray
Going with either silver or gold. I have the black and silver phones now. My black one shows scratches way too easily. Won't go black again (contrary to the saying). Not deep scratches. Just every day, "no screen protector" in and out of jean pockets scratches.
I have a black iPhone 6 plus. No screen protector, no cover. In my raw denim pocket and I ride a bike with it. Not a single scratch. The 6 anodized aluminum is top class and 6s is supposedly even better.
the iPhone 5 black had a scratch problem. Since then they have got much better.
I've got a black 6. Our experiences must differ. I've definitely got scratches on mine.
Space grey
So it IS a vanity thing... Look at ME... look at ME
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Yup just like your post
I'm going for the Silver. I've also ordered the Silver Lightning Dock as well. Sad I know.
Space grey....
Hey Rene, you stated that the silver cases are 'clear coated', which makes it seem like its a different process. The term 'Clear Coat' in the industry is still an anodizing process that provides protection against oxidation. It's just not dyed, and tends to be a little thinner than the others.
Get the one you like? Lol
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Lol EVERY. SINGLE. TIME that I see a headline like this I wanna shout this very same thing. It's like the headline says "What should your favorite color be?" ...as if an editor or anybody else for that matter should be able to tell YOU what YOU want.
...but then I read the article right now and a lot of it makes sense, because they go into how slippery/not and how scratch resistant/not each one is. That's useful information.
I'm getting the rose gold so everyone knows I have the latest and greatest. I've never pre-ordered an iphone ever so I'm hoping I get it at 3AM (EST) when it goes on sale for order.
Hey rene, will you be setting up the wait room in our pajamas again for tonight's preorder? I remember it on the iphone 5 before I left for android. Im back. Space gray 64 plus for me.
Probably rose gold, I will put a case on it anyways. I am thinking that the rose gold might sell a little better on ebay when I upgrade in the future.
Great thinking David!
I wanted to get the rose gold or the gold, but the white faceplate is a deal breaker. Too bad Apple doesn't offer the option to get the gold/rose gold with the black faceplate. Those combos would look great.
I want an honest impression of the rose gold iPhone. It looks different in different pictures to me. Is it really pink in person? Is it more of a salmon/copper color? Is it nicer in person compared to pictures? Is it straight ugly? Is it more for the chicks? I just wanna know. Can anyone shed some light?
I had the gold iPhone 5S and 6. Idk if I should stay with gold or go to rose gold? The silver and space gray are too plain to me. I think a rose gold with a black faceplate would have looked great though! Anyhow Rene if you're reading this, what did you think of rose gold when you saw it in person?
Apple reinvented what Rose Gold means. To everyone else it's a reddish toned gold color. To Apple it's pink...
This gets even more confusing once you see a Rose Gold Apple Watch with a Rose Gold iPhone. Nice job on the naming scheme, Apple.
Hi I have a gold Iphone6 and a rose gold Macbook. I love the rose gold color. I wouldn't call it "pink". I would describe the color as a metallic light salmon. It looks great on my Macbook! Not sure if I like the white faceplate with the rose gold on the new iPhone. I would have to agree with you that a black faceplate woulds look awesome! I just ordered my new Iphone7 + in Jet Black.
golden colour
Rose gold....I've had every other color. Like changing things up.
Shock horror I might just go for space grey. I wanted gold or any colour but space grey last year but that was all they had in 128 GB. I've actually grown used to it now. All my iPhone's have been black anyway apart from my 5S which was gold and I got bored of that after a few weeks. I always wanted a black Phone when I've had a white one.
I'm going for the space grey like I always do, just because I prefer the black front which hides the earpiece, front camera, and proximity sensor better and just looks like a cleaner and simpler design (imho). I really wish Apple would make a gold iPhone with a black front, 'cause I'd buy that in a heartbeat. Maybe next year.
That would be a sharp looking phone!
I was thinking the same thing. It's not fair that black gets only space grey when black and gold would look so damn sharp! Black is more masculine (imo) and there is currently one choice for those of us who prefer the black front.
I agree! I think black with a copper back would be fantastic. I would buy that without a second thought!
My old iPhone was gold back and white front but I then shattered my screen and took my iPhone to a local shop(due to cheaper than warranty)that does repairs unfortunately by mistake the owner of the shop ordered the wrong color glass. The color is in the glass.So, my gold phone with white front was now a gold phone with a black front. I didn't have any issues with the phone either. The owner of repair shop did amazing! I was also still able to trade in the phone and upgrade months later even though the screen had been replaced with no questions asked from the sprint representative about me having a black top screen with a gold back. What I'm trying to say is if u want gold back with black front u could try a local smartphone repair shop to do it for u!
http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/710-53481-19255-0/1?ff3=4&pub=5575095911&t... This is the closest I have seen to it but still looks quite nice.
There is no space grey.
Is the back of the 6s Space Grey darker than the current 6? Looking at some pictures it seems so...
I don't think so, I think the pics are just a little dark.
Is Touch ID ring in rose gold?
It sure is
Hey! Yeah the IPhone in rose gold had the Touch ID :)
Does it come in black?
I'm batman.
The space grey has the front black and well the back space grey. No full black, if there was you would have seen an option for it.
I could be wrong, but I believe that was a joke. In the Dark Knight Trilogy, Batman (more than once) asks if something 'comes in black.'
Space Gray
+1
