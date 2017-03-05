If Apple asked you what you want to see in the upcoming iPhone 8, what would you tell them?
Rumor has it we won't just get iPhone 7 and iPhone 7s this year, but iPhone 8 — or whatever Apple calls the higher-end, more bleeding-edge, 10th anniversary iPhone — as well. But what would make the already premium iPhone even more premium? What would make the next iPhone even more next gen?
- Water resistance at IP68 levels so it can really take a dive and keep on clicking.
- Smart Connector for accessories
- Apple Pencil support
- Optical image stabilization for all camera.
- True Tone dynamic color temperature for wide gamut display.
- Higher density 2K/1080p displays for VR.
- Increase screen to bezel ratio and OLED display.
- Even more efficient battery.
- Distance/Wireless charging.
- USB-C connector
- Ceramic casing.
- Metallic purple or blue finish.
Those are just some ideas, for those hoping for better VR, a double-heavy battery to catch more Pokemon, a camera so the DSLR can finally stay home, or simply new shades of bling. But I want to hear your ideas.
If Apple asked you what you want to see in iPhone 8 — or iPhone X or iPhone Pro or... — what would you tell them?
Reader comments
What do you want to see in iPhone 8?
If I could pick one it'd be screen to bevel ratio thus potentially giving the Plus a slightly smaller footprint. That'd be spectacular!
Completely agree!!
Completely agree!!
USB C, smaller bezels, and FAST charging.
Frankly, my 6+ 64GB is still working flawlessly, it has 20GB free, still gets 3 days on a full charge, and, best yet, it's paid off. There is nothing on that list that will motivate me to get a new iPhone.
Wireless/distant charging mixed with a better battery would be nice
Sent from the iMore App
I'm currently using a Note 4, which still works fine, but I'm ready to make the jump when the iPhone 8 (or iPhone X...or whatever they're going to call it) comes out.
If the new phone has USB-C, an OLED display, and smaller bezels (on the Plus model), I would be satisfied. Although if some of things weren't included, that wouldn't be a deal breaker for me, since I'm not upgrading from an existing iPhone. I'm just waiting for the new phone to jump to iOS.