Which Fitbit tracker is right for me?

Fitbit has a large range of products with new models being introduced and old models going away. That can make it hard to keep track of exactly which ones are available at any given time. There are also a wide variety of styles and price points, from the simple, inexpensive clip-on Zip, to the higher-end smartwatch-like Blaze. Whether you're a hard-driving sports enthusiast, or just someone who'd like to get in better shape, there's a Fitbit model for you. And here they are!

Fitbit Zip

The Zip is Fitbit's most basic fitness tracker. It's appropriate for people who are just getting into fitness tracking or who want to keep it simple. Here's what you get:

Style: Clip-on fastener that you can wear on your clothing, belt, or bra.

Display: Tappable LCD screen that shows you the time of day and your daily statistics.

Monitored activities and statistics: Steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes.

Battery type: Replaceable watch battery that lasts up to 6 months.

Unique features: Smiley-face display that grows larger as you're active throughout the day.

Fitbit One

Like the Zip, the One is a clip-on fitness tracker, but it has a few more features than the Zip, including a sleep monitor. It's still pretty basic, so it's another good choice for beginners. Here's what it has:

Style: Clip-on fastener that you can wear on your clothing, belt, or bra.

Display: OLED screen that displays your daily statistics and time of day.

Monitored activities and statistics: Steps, floors climbed, distance, calories burned, sleep, and active minutes.

Battery type: Rechargeable, lasts for at least 10 days between charges.

Unique features: Special wristband to which tracker may be attached and worn while sleeping.

Fitbit Flex 2

The Flex 2 is named so because it's Fitbit's most versatile fitness tracker in terms of looks and literal flexibility. It's still on the basic side for the stats it tracks, and it's lacking a display, but you can't beat it for customizability.

Style: Wristband.

Display: 5-LED dot display; each lights up when you've reached an additional 20 percent of your daily activity goal.

Monitored activities and statistics: Steps, distance, calories burned, sleep, and active minutes

Battery type: Rechargeable, lasts up to 5 days between charges.

Unique features: Detachable tracker may be worn with optional accessories such as designer wristbands and jewelry from Tony Burch and colorful wristbands from Fitbit. Plus, it's the only Fitbit that has a waterproof rating, so it can track swimming as excerise.

Fitbit Alta

The Alta is another step up from basic than the Charge and adds some of the customizability of the Flex to the package. It has a few more bells and whistles, such alerts that remind you to be active and the ability to automatically log your exercises to your Fitbit account.

Style: Wristband.

Display: OLED tap screen showing daily statistics, time of day, and smartphone alerts.

Monitored activities and statistics: Steps, distance, calories burned, sleep, exercise with auto-logging, and active minutes.

Battery type: Rechargeable, lasts five days between charges

Unique features: Alerts that play throughout the day with positive feedback to encourage you to be active. Like the Flex, the Alta is customizable with various accessories such as metal and leather wristbands, as well as different clock faces with either horizontal or vertical orientation.

Fitbit Charge 2

The Charge 2 continues to build on the Fitbit lineup by with the addition of Fitbit's PurePulse a heart rate monitor. It's a good middle-of-the-road fitness tracker for those who want more than just a basic tracker while keeping it simple. It also adds the ability to automatically log your exercise in your Fitbit account without requiring you to press a button.

Type Wristband.

Display: OLED screen showing time of day, daily stats, heart rate, plus caller ID

Monitored activities and statistics: Heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned, sleep, exercise with auto-logging, caller ID, and active minutes.

Battery type: Rechargeable, lasts up to 5 days between charges

Unique features: Heart rate monitor.

Fitbit Blaze

The Blaze is getting into the territory of a full-featured smartwatch rather than a simple fitness tracker. It includes a full-color touch display that not only shows the time, but also brings to life the various fitness statistics it monitors, similar to the Fitbit application on your smartphone.

Type Wristwatch.

Display : High-resolution full-color touch screen showing time of day, daily statistics, heart rate, on-screen workouts with cues, smartphone alerts, and location.

Monitored activities and statistics: Heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned, sleep, exercise with auto-logging, location via the GPS on your smartphone, and active minutes.

Battery type: Rechargeable, lasts 5 days between charges

Unique features: Full-color touchscreen display, customizable with different clock faces, wristbands, and frames, multi-sport functionality, and the ability to control the music playback on your smartphone.

Fitbit Surge

The Surge is a fitness tracker on steroids. This is the one you get when you want to track just about everything about your exercise routines, and the kitchen sink, too. It can tell you if you're going uphill, downhill, sideways, and more.

Style: Wristband.

Display: Touchscreen monochrome LCD with backlight that shows daily statistics, heart rate, smartphone alerts, and location with elevation via GPS.

Monitored activities and statistics: Heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, sleep, exercise with auto-logging, elevation and location via onboard GPS, and active minutes.

Battery type: Rechargeable, lasts up to 7 days. GPS battery lasts 10 hours

Unique features: Onboard GPS, multi-sport tracking, and the ability to control music playback on your smartphone.

But that's too many! Tell me which one to buy!

Which model you choose depends on your budget and what you want to get out of it. For instance, if you're a fitness beginner, then something like the Blaze or the Surge might be overkill for you, even if money is no object. On the other hand, if you're in the gym every day or you spend a lot of time playing sports, then either would be ideal. Either way, it's completely up to you.