Now that Link has reclaimed Hyrule from Calamity Ganon, it's time to pick up another great game for your Switch.

Nintendo's decision to launch the Switch with Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a great one. Not only did this mean Nintendo didn't need to have a huge game lineup at launch (seriously, what game publisher wants to compete with Zelda?) but it means there are plenty of great choices once you've beaten this epic masterpiece.

While some people are going to spend the next six months in search of 100% completion, many others are ready to move on from Breath of the Wild. Here are some suggestions!

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

If you're a fan of games with lots of gameplay time and a clever story, this is a game worth your attention. The Binding of Isaac is a complex, bizarre game with 20 different ending sequences depending on the decisions you make in the story. It's visually unique, incredibly challenging, and very easy to lose and afternoon crawling through the individual dungeon-like rooms of this story.

SnipperClips

While this is technically a puzzle game, it's really something you're going to want to play with another person. Snipperclips gives you a reason to split your Joy-Con so you and a friend can work together to solve increasingly complex puzzles. You can technically play this game solo, but it's nowhere near as fun as playing with another person. Find a friend, split your Joy-Con, and get ready to laugh your way through this game.

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment

This 2D side-scroller sounds exactly as silly as it is, which is fantastic. It's a throwback to the days of arcade games, with a fun story and no shortage of challenge. If you're looking for something to tide you over until the next BIG game to launch for your Switch, Shovel Knight will set you back $10 and keep you entertained for hours.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Instead of just porting Mario Kart 8 from the Wii U to the Switch, Nintendo went through and tweaked things a bit. On top of 8-player local multiplayer, this Deluxe version of Mario Kart 8 starts you off with every character unlocked and includes a much more interactive Battle mode. You also get three stages of drift boost now instead of two, which is going to make things a lot more fun.

Even if you're not a huge racing game person, Mario Kart is a game that has always delighted so many different kinds of gamers. This should be a part of your collection.

Has-Been Heroes

Looking for something that scratches the RPG itch? Has-Ben Heroes puts you in control of three adventurers in a unique combat system where you fight a constant stream of enemies instead of single instance fights. Mix and match unlocked characters until you have the perfect combo of mage, tank, and thief so you can fight your way to glorious victory!

RiME

If exotic, colorful worlds and complex puzzles are your thing, here's a game you shouldn't let slip by. You play a young boy stranded on a magical island, and each puzzle brings you closer to the tower at the center of the island. The artwork in this game is absolutely beautiful, and the puzzles range from simple matching to complex light bending and physics challenges, so Breath of the Wild fans should feel right at home.

RiME doesn't have a firm launch date yet, but you can pre-order now on Amazon.

