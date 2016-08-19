What iCloud storage plan should you get?

How to pick the perfect iCloud storage plan for you!
Update April 17, 2017: Updated with new plan upgrade and downgrade instructions to reflect changes in iOS 10.3.
iCloud provides a host of features, including mail, calendar, contacts, reminders, notes, sync, and much, much, more. A lot of it comes for free, but if you find yourself storing a lot of iCloud Drive documents, iCloud Photo Library content, or multiple device backups, you may need more than the 5 GB free plan provides. If you're close to the limits or have already run out, you have several other tiers to consider, from $1/m for 50GB to $20/m for 2TB. Here are your options!
iCloud storage plan options
iCloud currently offers five different subscription options. The storage that you get will be split between any and all devices you're using. This includes iPhones, iPads, Macs, and access on supported Windows computers. Your iCloud storage space will account for any files you store in any apps and your iCloud backups for all your devices.
- 5GB of storage - Free
- 50GB of storage - $0.99 per month
- 200GB of storage - $2.99 per month
- 1TB of storage - $9.99 per month
- 2TB of storage - $19.99 per month
What to consider before picking an iCloud storage plan
Before making a decision, it's always important to consider a few things. These are the questions you should consider before deciding on an iCloud storage plan:
- Are backups already making you run out of iCloud storage space?
- Do you use iCloud Drive to store your documents or are they mainly in Dropbox, Google Drive, or somewhere else?
- Do you use iCloud Photo Library to store your pictures and videos or are they mainly in Dropbox, Google Photos, or somewhere else?
- Are you using iCloud Drive Desktop and Documents to sync multiple Macs in macOS Sierra?
If your answers indicate you're going to be using iCloud a lot, you'll likely need the storage space to match.
Who should stick with the free iCloud option?
If you own only one iPhone or iPad and don't store a ton of things on it, or if you're already heavily invested in Dropbox or Google or another storage provider, you can likely get away with the free iCloud tier, at least for a while.
Who should get the 50GB iCloud subscription?
If you want to make sure your iPhone and/or iPad is backed up without worries, if you use a reasonable amount of documents and take some photos an videos you want to sync and otherwise keep available, or if you use Dropbox or Google or another storage provider but also want the security of multiple backups with Apple, the 50 GB plan is a good place to start.
Who should get 200GB iCloud storage plans?
If you have multiple Apple devices and want to keep them all backed up, if you use iCloud Drive regularly or are building up a substantial iCloud Photo Library, or if you simply want to use iCloud as your starting point for storage, you'll likely need the 200 GB plan.
Who should get the 1TB iCloud storage plan?
If you need 1TB of iCloud storage, you probably don't need me to tell you that. You're all in. You want all your devices always backed up, all your documents on Apple's servers, and all your photos and videos up on the iCloud. If money is less important to you than the knowledge all your stuff is taken care of, the 1TB plan is there for you.
Who should get the 2TB iCloud storage plan?
Basically, this plan is designed for groups of people, like families, that have multiple iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices and use multiple services like iCloud Photo Library, iCloud Music Library, and iCloud Drive. The 2TB plan is big, but there are some of you out there that are already thinking that you wish you could get 3TB.
How to buy more iCloud storage
If you find that you need more iCloud storage, it's pretty easy to upgrade on your iPhone or iPad.
- Open Settingson your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on the Apple ID banner.
Tap iCloud.
Tap on the storage graph.
- Tap Change Storage Plan.
Tap on an available plan to upgrade your storage.
Tap Buy.
- Enter your iCloud account password
Tap OK.
How to downgrade your iCloud Storage
If you don't need as much storage as you thought, you can downgrade your iCloud storage in much the same way that you can upgrade.
- Open Settingson your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on the Apple ID banner.
Tap iCloud.
Tap on the storage graph.
- Tap Change Storage Plan.
Tap Downgrade Options.
Choose which plan you want to downgrade to.
- Tap Done.
Tap Downgrade.
Which iCloud storage plan did you pick?
After you've made your decision, let me know in the comments what you picked and why! Are you abandoning any existing cloud storage subscriptions to make the switch? Be sure to let me know that too!
iCloud Photo Library: The Ultimate Guide
- Should you use it?
- iCloud Photo Library and Photo Stream: What's the difference?
- Which storage plan should you choose?
- How to use it on iPhone and iPad
- How to use it on your Mac or PC
- How to access it on the web
- How to view images while offline
- How to use Family Sharing with iCloud
- How to free up storage space on your iPhone
- How to transfer photos from your Mac or PC
- How to recover deleted images and video
- How to back up iCloud Photo Library
- Troubleshooting iCloud Photo Library
Reader comments
What iCloud storage plan should you get?
Office 365 with 1TB cloud storage is a no brainer.
Posted via the iMore App for Android
I wound rather use Google over anything from Microsoft, OneDrive I'd horrible. And where have you been? Microsoft stopped giving you 1 TB storage fa while ago as people were abusing it.
Sent from the iMore App
I don't know where you are but I get 1TB included with my Office 365 subscription. I just checked and the plans are exactly the same as when I bought mine. I'm based in Korea.
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Please consider UK prices list for as I'm from the UK in future articles for UK readers of iMore it would be much appreciated, cheers.
Sent from the iMore App
I have 17GB and that's just my iPhone 6s Plus with photos turned on but thankfully I have Google photos as well. Just 1 thing for future articles I'm not American, I'm British so can you please include UK prices for the iCloud storage options? Much appreciated, I know iMore is mostly US centric I get that.
Sent from the iMore App
Another "advice for Americans only" article. You guys know that the prices, and the tiers are completely different depending on what country you are in right? and that many countries don't even have "by the month" pricing?
I have to 50gb. Shared between iPhone SE, iPad Air and Mac mini. No problem with that. I even symlink my Documents folder into iCloud and have a 7day backup script too.
I really wish Apple would just offer AWS S3 style pay as you need model. Using 1TB price tier, that would mean $0.99 per 100GB per month.
Also, iCloud needs data deduplication across all Family Sharing accounts. Come to think of it, I don't think it applies full data deduplication even within a single account.
Seriously Apple, 32gb should be the bare minimum on any phone, especially for the prices that iPhones start at. For most people that extra 16gb of storage would probably mean they wouldn't have to bother with iCloud at all.
I'm subscribed to 50GB plan iCloud mainly because of integration with iOS devices. Only one drawback - you can't open www.icloud.com on iPad/iPhone, it asks you setup iCloud on the device.
Sent from the iMore App
Like someone else told me, why not have a Box or Dropbox account, and simply sync your items there?
As I take photos, videos, etc. it syncs directly to my Box account (I have unlimited storage - long story). Beats using iCloud ;)
I wouldn't even use iCloud storage unless you're prepared to deal with redundant copies of everything and still have missing files. Apple's try at cloud storage works like hammered ****!
I'm on the $.99 50 GB plan, it provides me with more than enough room for my iPhone backups and my iCloud Photo Library. My brother has the same plan and we both heavily use iCloud Photo Library and the sharing component. We have a shared photo library that he posts pictures from Hawaii (lucky SOB).
Is there a way to stop the constant alerts that I'm running out of iCloud storage? I'm using google drive and google photos, so I'm not worried, just annoyed. Or do I need to delete photos from my phone to stay under the limit to avoid the warnings?
This is what I ended up doing when I finally got tired of these constant alerts as there seems to be no way to get rid of them.
Question? I have 200GB $2.99 at month but keeps saying my storage space it's full should I upgrade to 1TB $9.99 at month I have a iPhone 6 Plus please help me!!!! Thank you
I would like to change over from Dropbox to iCloud drive. I am currently using about 40GB on Dropbox, and have two Macbook Pro laptops, one at work and one at home, that save files to Dropbox. My primary need is to be able to share files between the work and home Macbook Pro laptops in the same way that I use Dropbox. Dropbox is getting too expensive and requires me to subscribe way more storage space than necessary. Will iCloud work for me as a comparable replacement for Dropbox?
So i'm moving from a 1tb iMac to a 128gb rMBP I have 300gb of photos and videos that currently I store in dropbox. I am happy to keep it that way and use selective sync to not have them all on my physical Mac. I would obviously prefer to dump dropbox and keep everything with Apple but my question is does iCloud Drive do selective sync or do you have to store everything on a physical drive?
From my experience with Yosemite public beta 5, all the files stored in iCloud drive are also stored in a mobile-backups directory under your home directory. As of today, I haven't seen any sign of selective sync.
Thanks for pointing out the typo on the 200GB price, fixed now!
It burns me that they aren't annually billed like they used to be. That's the main reason I hesitate to change from what I have.
Depending on what you buy, Google drive, Box, and One Drive all give you 100GB or more free for two years. Box was 50GB for life when I bought my G2....Drive was 100 for my M8, 100 for my chromebook, and 25 for just signing up... One Drive was 100 for my Surface 2...fuckin Apple...always trying to make a buck...just don't post any nudies in the iCloud....
Posted via the Android iMore App!
Yah, always trying to make a buck off of superior products and services instead of off ME.
And you're right about being careful with our nudies--something y'all don't have to worry about, for sure....I mean, nobody wants to see nude Fandroid trolls!
ICloud just got 2 factor authorization today...hardly superior.
Oh, and the rest of your post was seriously stupid.
Posted via the Android iMore App!
Oh, sorry, next time I'll go for just plain stupid like you Fandroid trolls who have no life and need to hang around Apple-centric sites. Time for just "phoneNerd," don'tcha think?,
Awww... You hurt my internet feelings...
Posted via iMore App
Sorry, man, with all the Fandroids ditching their devices for the new iPhones, didn't mean to pile on...
http://bgr.com/2014/09/18/iphone-6-vs-android-users/
That article is shit speculation like the imore article that hypothesized that apple would lock up all the shipping with their phone...y'all must smoke a lot of dope, then fire up the word processors.
Posted via the Android iMore App!
Newest Androids will join iPhones in offering default encryption, blocking police. http://tiny.iavian.net/2vrl
Most popular OS in the WORLD...android
Posted via the Android iMore App!
Nice to see more Fandroids trying to salve the wounds of what must be a very hard day today with braggadocio on an Apple-centric site. Y'all should take a sedative before firing up the word processors...
Lol.. Who is this guy?? Why is he using my name and DP .. I never commented this..
Posted via the iMore App for Android
I could probably get by with 20GB, but it's such a small price difference to the 200GB plan.
I am actually thinking about moving my stuff from Google Drive to OneDrive or iCloud... I am beginning to use iWorks, so I think it would be good to have everything in one place.. I wish Apple would bring the price down a bit.
Have 65GB with Google Drive and 1TB with OneDrive with an Office 365 subscription! They work great on iOS although probably not as integrated as iCloud will be.
Just FYI the pricing listed here is incorrect. The 200Gb plan is 3.99 USD not 9.99. Other than that great info.
Allyson, the pricing in the guide does not look correct for the 200GB plan. It is listed at $4.99 / month here in Australia. Otherwise great overview.
I just checked. My old 5 gig free + 20 gigs that used to cost like $45 or $50 per year is now $11.99 per year and says once you upgrade you can't go back to the legacy storage plans. 200 gigs is listed at $3.99 per month, and 500 gigs is listed at $9.99 per month. Seems like a no brainer to go to the 200 gig plan if you were already paying for additional storage and plan to continue using iCloud... No???
Sent from the iMore App
I completely agree... I plan on switching to the 200GB plan but I seriously wish they would allow users to pay the annual fee upfront instead of monthly.
I've been subscribing to Google's 1tb plan for a while, and unless I'm mistaken Apple's 1tb plan is more expensive? If so, I'll stick with Google.
My iPad backup is over 6GB, and that's without enabling photo backups. (Mainly, I do a LOT with Garageband). As I intend to use iCloud more than I am now once iCloud Photo is enabled later, I'll probably opt for the 20GB plan and see what happens. (So glad developers get 50GB right now).
Have you had any problems with your music files in iCloud? Thanks.
Sent from the iMore App
I have a developer account and only have the 5GB free. How do you get access to the 50GB?
You go to iCloud on settings on your iPhone or iPad and got to manage storage and pick upgrade storage and you'll see a lick of iCloud storage options with the 50GB option the first one on the list but these are paid storage options though but it's just $0.99 which is 0.79p here in the UK where I'm from.
Sent from the iMore App
Google Drive gives you 25 GB for free. Now, you can save attachments to Drive
More importantly for iOS users, you can insert any file from Drive as an email attachment.
Posted via the iMore App for Android