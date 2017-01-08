We're men, manly men, in Fitbits!

Heading down the Fitbit road means you're probably down a pretty sweet path to fitness. With quite a selection of models, Fitbit has you covered at all levels of training.

You're now at a crossroads because you're a dude and want a Fitbit tracker that suits your dudeliness. Which Fitbit is going to be the best for all that roaring and sweating and gnashing of teeth, bro? Go beast mode with our suggestions!

The best Fitbit for the jogging gentleman

Us dudes, bro, we like to run. After babes, after food trucks, after our feelings (just kidding, we run away from those. Stereotypes, am I right?!). We sometimes like to run with our Fitbits on. Which Fitbit is best for these occasions?

Fitbit Charge 2

The Charge 2 is Fitbit's has replaced the old Charge HR and makes some major improvements in some key areas. The Charge still comes with Fitbit's built-in PurePulse technology, which monitors and reports your heart rate while you're on the go. Plus, it can still monitor you're sleeping, so feel free to take that post-jog afternoon nap.

You don't have to pull out your smartphone to check the time or see who's calling you because the Charge 2 has you covered with a tap-activated OLED display, which is much larger now, that will show you the time of day and call notifications as they come through.

When you're in the zone and hitting the last mile before you reach home, you don't want the distraction of having to whip out your phone to see who's calling and/or how long you've been running. Get the Charge 2 and keep going!

The best Fitbit for weight-lifting and sports-playing sirs

If you're out getting your swell on and super serial about shredding or if you'd hitting the links or the baseball diamond, you want a Fitbit that can keep up with you.

Fitbit Surge

The Fitbit Surge is Fitbit's mightiest model and if you want to come Earth's Mightiest Mortal, then may we suggest Fitbit's mightiest model?

The Surge has it all: GPS tracking, heart rate monitor, and, most importantly, Multi-Sport and SmartTrack. With those last two, Fitbit has presets for various types of sports and workouts, so you can tell your Surge exactly what you're doing. This way, it can be as accurate as possible, and it won't be counting all your sweet biceps curls as steps.

The best Fitbit for the fashionable fella

If you like to keep fit and fashionable at the same time, then you need a Fitbit that can match your style at any time of day.

Fitbit Blaze

One of Fitbit's two brand-new models is the fashion-conscious Blaze. With its sleek watch-like design and customizable wristband, this one is definitely for Monsieur haute couture.

The Blaze has metal and leather bands in three different colors and a customizable watch face, so you really can make it your own. It also boasts music controls so that you can customize the soundtrack to your style. It's style within style, within style. Someone call Mr. Nolan.

The brass tacks ('cause those are manly)

You want the Fitbit that fits your manly bits best. Tailor your device to your workout habits, and you'll see a clearer path to fitness and manly supremacy.

