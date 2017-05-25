As we approach the one-year anniversary of MrMobile's launch, it seems only right to fulfill one of the most common viewer requests. You see a variation of the question in the comment section of nearly every video: "what's on your phone, MrMobile?" And while I personally find my app selection really predictable, I figure there's probably a gem or two in here that some of y'all haven't heard of yet. So dive on in to the How MrMobile Works catalog to take in my Top 40 Apps video – and if you agree with me that this collection could use some spicing up, drop a comment down below with your top app alternatives!