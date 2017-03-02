Want to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch as soon as possible? Try these retailers out!

The release of the much-anticipated Nintendo Switch is finally upon us, and if you didn't pre-order the console you may have a hard time finding one. I can't blame anyone who wants to get their hands on a Switch first thing, especially since Nintendo has done a great job making it clear Switch is the next big thing in gaming. This is going to be a unique experience filled with lots of new takes on popular Nintendo titles, as well as some impressive new motion capabilities with the Joy-Con gamepad setup. There's a lot to like here, but how do you get your hands on one right now in Canada?!

Well, my fellow Canucks, our choices are limited; however, there are a few retailers who have promised to have some consoles available for walk-ins come March 3rd.

EB Games

Probably your best bet if you're a walk-in; EB Games is doing a midnight launch at several stores across the country. Its website does say they will have a "very limited" supply of Nintendo Switch Consoles and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in stock for walk-ins starting at 12:01 a.m.. EB Games will have some online ordering available at midnight as well.

I personally called both EB Games locations in Winnipeg, MB that are offering midnight releases to see if I could find out a more exact number on how many consoles they would have in stock. Unfortunately, I got mixed message depending on who I was talking to. One branch said they would have none, while another branch said a very limited amount. Either way, I'm heading to my local EB Games tonight coffee in hand, to see if I can get lucky. I wish you all luck.

Full list of Midnight launches at EB Games

Best Buy

I couldn't find 100% confirmation that any Best Buy locations in Canada would be having a midnight launch; however, all three locations in my city told me they would have some consoles available for walk-in pick up when the open their doors at 9 AM.

I would suggest calling your local Best Buy and ask if they will have any stock of the Nintendo Switch on launch day just to be as safe as possible.

More details at Best Buy

Walmart

I was hesitant to add Walmart to the list because my personal experience phoning them this afternoon was a gong show; however, according to their website, they will have a few Switch consoles available for purchase come tomorrow. No midnight launches that I could find, but Winnipeg doesn't have a 24-hour Walmart, so take that with a grain of salt.

If there is a 24-hour Walmart one in your area, I would suggest giving them a call to see if you can snatch one up when the clock strikes midnight!

More details at Walmart