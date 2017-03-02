Want to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch as soon as possible? Try these retailers out!
The release of the much-anticipated Nintendo Switch is finally upon us, and if you didn't pre-order the console you may have a hard time finding one. I can't blame anyone who wants to get their hands on a Switch first thing, especially since Nintendo has done a great job making it clear Switch is the next big thing in gaming. This is going to be a unique experience filled with lots of new takes on popular Nintendo titles, as well as some impressive new motion capabilities with the Joy-Con gamepad setup. There's a lot to like here, but how do you get your hands on one right now in Canada?!
Well, my fellow Canucks, our choices are limited; however, there are a few retailers who have promised to have some consoles available for walk-ins come March 3rd.
EB Games
Probably your best bet if you're a walk-in; EB Games is doing a midnight launch at several stores across the country. Its website does say they will have a "very limited" supply of Nintendo Switch Consoles and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in stock for walk-ins starting at 12:01 a.m.. EB Games will have some online ordering available at midnight as well.
I personally called both EB Games locations in Winnipeg, MB that are offering midnight releases to see if I could find out a more exact number on how many consoles they would have in stock. Unfortunately, I got mixed message depending on who I was talking to. One branch said they would have none, while another branch said a very limited amount. Either way, I'm heading to my local EB Games tonight coffee in hand, to see if I can get lucky. I wish you all luck.
Full list of Midnight launches at EB Games
Best Buy
I couldn't find 100% confirmation that any Best Buy locations in Canada would be having a midnight launch; however, all three locations in my city told me they would have some consoles available for walk-in pick up when the open their doors at 9 AM.
I would suggest calling your local Best Buy and ask if they will have any stock of the Nintendo Switch on launch day just to be as safe as possible.
Walmart
I was hesitant to add Walmart to the list because my personal experience phoning them this afternoon was a gong show; however, according to their website, they will have a few Switch consoles available for purchase come tomorrow. No midnight launches that I could find, but Winnipeg doesn't have a 24-hour Walmart, so take that with a grain of salt.
If there is a 24-hour Walmart one in your area, I would suggest giving them a call to see if you can snatch one up when the clock strikes midnight!