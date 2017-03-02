Missed the Switch pre-order? You can still get one on launch day if you're fast!

If you were not one of the lucky few to get in on the Nintendo Switch preorder and have been waiting for that fateful day when you can rush the line and grab one off of the shelf, the day has come. Starting at 12:01 a.m., many game stores will be selling the Switch to the poor souls willing to stay up late and stand out in the freezing weather. If that is you, here are the places you can try.

GameStop

In my opinion, GameStop is going to be your best bet for getting a Nintendo Switch on March 3, but that's only if you're willing to get there at midnight. According to a press release from GameStop, they're doing everything they can to make sure there will be enough Switches for all customers.

We have worked with Nintendo to do the best we can in ensuring walk-in customers who want the Switch are taken care of - and they will have a hard time finding consoles for walk-in customers anywhere else! In addition, we suggest to customers who want to take advantage of this to attend our midnight launch parties, as that will give them the best chance of securing one of these extra Switch consoles.

According to Forbes, GameStop will also sell Switch and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild bundles for $429.99, which is about a $30 discount.

Best Buy

Best Buy is jumping on the midnight sale bandwagon and will be selling the Switch just after midnight at its various locations.

Midnight Store Openings. Pick up the console, games, and accessories at a participating store on Friday, March 3, at 12:01 a.m. local time. Plus, while supplies last, get a free Zelda poster.

According to BGR, you'll have a chance to get a Switch on a first-come, first-served basis on launch day. There will be a ticket system in place for customers waiting in line, and Best Buy will only pass out as many tickets as there are consoles.

Walmart

Walmart Supercenters that are open 24 hours will have stock of the Nintendo Switch available at 12:01 a.m. for $299. Both the gray model and the blue and red model will be available. There is no official information regarding whether there will be a ticketing system. Walmart also didn't specify whether locations that aren't normally open 24-hours will participate in the midnight sale.

If your local Walmart does not traditionally stay open 24-hours, it would be smart for you to call ahead to see if they will be making an exception tonight.

Target

Target is bucking the trend and making you wait until tomorrow, when it opens at regular store hours of 8:00 a.m. if you want a Switch. The good news is, if you fail to get one at one of the other retailer's midnight sales, you still have a chance with Target.

According to Polygon, Target will also refresh online sales starting "Friday morning." This doesn't mean you'll get one shipped to your front door a few hours later, but it does mean you'll have another chance to get one sooner rather than later if all the in-store stock sells out.

My recommendation; Have Target's online Switch order page prepped and ready, just in case all other options fail you by 8:00 in the morning.

